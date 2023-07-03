Space Summit 2023: Chips in Space - Focus on Organs-on-Chips Being Deployed on Board the International Space Station (ISS): (Orlando, Florida, United States - July 26-27, 2023)

03 Jul, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Summit 2023: Chips in Space" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Welcome to The Space Summit 2023: Chips in Space to be held July 26-27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Space Summit 2023 brings together the most up-to-date information on the deployment of life sciences technologies in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS) specifically-focusing on organs-on-chips being deployed on board the ISS.
Registered delegates receive full access to all co-located, concurrent tracks to maximize scientific exchange and networking.
The Space Summit 023 brings together speakers from various disciplines united by the opportunities to accelerate science and innovation through research in microgravity aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and some of the other projects such as the Axiom Station in development.
In this summit, we bring the latest developments relating to stem cells, tissue chips in space, tissue engineering, mechanobiology, and 3D-bioprinting in space.
The summit features academic as well as industry presentations from stakeholders in the field and invites companies to participate who are looking to develop technologies synergizing with the experiments aboard the ISS.
Jana Stoudemire (Axiom Space) and Marc Giulianotti (Sierra Space) are the Co-Chairpersons of this Conference.
Major Themes Addressed in this Summit:
- 3D-Printing in Space
- Organs-on-Chips in Space
- Microphysiological Systems in Space
Agenda Topics
- 3D-Bioprinting in Orbit on Station
- 3D-Organoid Models for Disease in Microgravity Conditions
- Effect of Microgravity on Drug Responses
- Organs-on-Chips as a Platform for Studying Effects of Microgravity on Human Physiology
- Tissue Chips in Space NIH/NCATS-ISS US National Laboratory Projects
Agenda:
Wednesday, 26 July 2023
08:00 - Conference Registration and Materials Pick-Up + Coffee
Session Title: Emerging Trends and Themes in the Microphysiological Systems (MPS) Space
Session Chairperson: Professor Mike Shuler, Cornell University and Hesperos
09:00 - Michael Shuler - Conference Chair
Making Microphysiological Systems (MPS) Useful
Michael Shuler, Samuel B. Eckert Professor of Engineering, Cornell University, President Hesperos, Inc., United States of America
09:30 - Jason Ekert - Keynote Presentation
An Outlook Towards Adoption of MPS in Drug Development
Jason Ekert, Head US Discovery Translational Technology, UCB Pharma, United States of America
10:00 - Reyk Horland - Keynote Presentation
The Impact of Integrated Multi-Organ-Chip Systems in Substance Testing: Progress and Future Outlook
Reyk Horland, CEO, TissUse GmbH, Germany
10:30 - Mid-Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
11:15 - James Hickman - Keynote Presentation
Human-on-a-Chip Systems as Pre-Clinical Models for Neurological Diseases and Disorders
James Hickman, Professor, Nanoscience Technology, Chemistry, Biomolecular Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Central Florida; Chief Scientist, Hesperos, United States of America
11:45 - Mandy Esch - Keynote Presentation
Design and Operation of Pumpless Multi-Organ Microphysiological Devices
Mandy Esch, Project Leader, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), United States of America
12:15 - Networking Lunch - Network with Colleagues and Meet Exhibitors
14:00 - Gretchen Mahler - Keynote Presentation
Calcific Aortic Valve Disease on a Chip
Gretchen Mahler, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Binghamton University, United States of America
14:30 - Multiorgan Microphysiological Systems as Tools to Study Complex Diseases
Martin Trapecar, Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins University, United States of America
15:00 - Intelligent Droplet Screen for High-Throughput Single Cell Level Tumor Profiling on Extracellular Matrix
Chia-Hung Chen, Associate Professor, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
15:30 - Mid-Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking
16:00 - Matthias von Herrath - Keynote Presentation
Title to be Confirmed.
Matthias von Herrath, Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, Novo Nordisk, Professor, La Jolla Institute, United States of America
16:30 - Tissue Chips in Space: Modeling Human Disease States in Microgravity
Dmitriy Krepkiy, Program Officer, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), United States of America
17:00 - Close of Conference Programming + Networking Reception with Beer and Wine
18:30 - Close of Conference Day
Thursday, 27 July 2023
08:00 - Morning Coffee and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
09:00 - Michael Roberts - Keynote Presentation
Biomanufacturing and In-Space Production Applications on the ISS National Lab
Michael Roberts, Chief Scientific Officer, International Space Station National Laboratory, United States of America
09:45 - Jana Stoudemire - Conference Chair
Humanity's Next Chapter
Jana Stoudemire, Director, In-Space Manufacturing, Axiom Space, United States of America
10:30 - Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
11:15 - Marc Giulianotti - Conference Chair
The Orbital Age
Marc Giulianotti, Sr. Manager, In Space Biomanufacturing, Sierra Space, United States of America
12:00 - DNA-Inspired Janus Base Nanomaterials for Cartilage Tissue Chip Applications
Yupeng Chen, Associate Professor, University of Connecticut, United States of America
12:30 - Applying Analytics to Muscle Tissue Chip Real-Time Biomechanics for In-Space Biomonitoring of Tissue Degradation
Siobhan Malany, Associate Professor, University of Florida and Founder, Micro-gRx, United States of America
13:00 - Networking Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall -- Network with the Exhibitors and Engage with Colleagues
