Space Traffic Management Industry Analysis Report 2023: Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Programs, Regulations and Guidelines

This study provides an overview of the current STM market and emphasizes key challenges; discusses existing guidelines and regulations as well as their deficiencies It also evaluates STM technologies; and considers possible improvements. The study also breaks down key drivers and restraints and potential growth opportunities for STM systems.

Space traffic management (STM) oversees the organization, regulation, and processes used to achieve safe, secure, and sustainable space operations. At present, about 8,000 operational satellites and more than 26,000 pieces of debris are in orbit. Space is becoming crowded, and the risk of collision has increased significantly.

These challenges drive the need for an efficient and effective STM system, in addition to the growing number of satellites and launches, collision risks, overcrowded orbits, and space debris. The increasing need for safe space activities, national security, sustainability, and economic benefits are the main drivers supporting STM implementation and market growth.

As a growing number of nations enter the space industry, regulatory entities aim to boost space operations' transparency, including the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), the European Commission, and other federal organizations.

In response to the demand for more effective and efficient space operations, several companies, including Lockheed Martin and Airbus, are developing proprietary innovative solutions to tackle space traffic issues.

The use of CubeSats and reusable and modular launch vehicles has reduced the costs associated with launches and decreased their environmental impact. Other technologies, such as space debris mitigation, situational awareness, collision avoidance, and in-space services, are either in use or under development to support STM system goals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Traffic Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Current Regulations

Regulations and Guidelines

Gaps in Regulations and Guidelines

Developing a Circular Space Economy

Recommended Improvements

Recommended Government Actions

4. STM

STM Overview

Analysis of STM Systems

STM System Development

Growth Metrics

Participant Revenue

Top Participants' Revenue Analysis

Satellite and Launch Comparison

Satellite and Launch Comparison Analysis

Orbital Congestion

5. Emerging Technologies

Additive Manufacturing

Advantages of Additive Manufacturing

In-space Recycling

Advantages of In-space Recycling

Space Debris Removal

Advantages of Space Debris Removal

Mass Reuse

Advantages of Mass Reuse

Space Mining, Space Situational Awareness (SSA), and Orbital Management

Advantages of Space Mining

Advantages of SSA

Advantages of Orbital Management

Space Launch Operations

6. Companies Supporting STM Systems

Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI)

LeoLabs

Vertex



Radar

ExoAnalytic Solutions

Astroscale

ADRAS-J



LEX

SpaceFlight Industries

The Aerospace Corporation

ADEPT

Hedron (Analytical Space)

ClearSpace

D-Orbit

Airbus Space & Defense

Lockheed Martin

JAXA

Made in Space

Relativity Space

Tethers Unlimited

SpiderFab



Refabricator



H2EXT

Orbex

ORBITEC

Airbus

Conclusion

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Space Collision Avoidance Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: Improved SSA

Growth Opportunity 3: Space Debris Removal

Growth Opportunity 4: Regulatory Compliance

Growth Opportunity 5: Resource Extraction

