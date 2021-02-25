Spaceballs To Sustainable Shopping: Rhonda Shear Opens (RE)TREAT Resale Boutique

Owner Rhonda Shear has a history of reinvention from her roots as a New Orleans beauty queen to appearances on shows (like Cheers, Happy Days, Married with Children, A-Team) , to becoming the beloved comedic hostess of USA: Up All Night and now is the entrepreneur behind the award-winning Rhonda Shear Intimates brand sold on HSN and around the world. She brings her passion for the community and the spirit of reinvention that won countless awards to (RE)TREAT, where resale is reimagined.

From luxury designer shoes, bags, and accessories to one-of-a-kind furniture, art, and home decor there is a little something for every style and budget. The downtown showroom features beautiful antiques alongside high end designer furniture from brands like Henredon, Fabulous and Baroque, John Richard Collection, Michael Aram, L'Objet, Haute House, Old Hickory, and more. Above and beyond a furniture store that interior designers dream about, (RE)TREAT's warm and inviting storefront is full of fashion treasures from brands like Valentino, Gucci, HERMES, Chanel, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Judith Leiber, Oscar de la Renta, Celine, Fendi, and more. All designer items are fully authenticated to ensure the highest quality and our collection is carefully curated for tons of variety, updated daily.

Discover stunning art pieces from around the world. Find Murano glass sculptures beside hand painted canvases by Jann Karam (comedian and Seinfeld star), intoxicating hand-crafted soaps created by Jeanne Basone (an original GLOW star) and stunning jewelry from beloved New Orleans artist Jan Brown. Shop everything from couture fashion to baby succulents in store at (RE)TREAT or shop even more options online to shipped nationwide anytime at www.retreatstpete.com!

