Spaced Ventures Closes Pre-Seed Round To Democratize Space Investment

This early strategic round of capital also helps build out the company's venture network, as they work towards creating the largest community of Space investors in the world. Spaced Ventures' early investors include Morgan Brook and Helios Capital.

"We are excited to launch our platform in the coming weeks, finally giving public access to compelling investment opportunities across a variety of Space technology verticals," said Aaron Burnett, CEO and founder of Spaced Ventures.

Renowned Space investor, CEO of Voyager Space Holdings, and Managing Partner of Morgan Brook, Dylan Taylor recognized the strategic value of Spaced Ventures and led the early pre-seed round. "We saw a unique opportunity to invest in a company that identified a gap in capital formation for Space and created innovative tools to fill it. We believe that Spaced Ventures will be a key part of the capital formation and an important partner to other institutional investors."

"Traditional capital formation in the nascent Space industry is starting to take place but early stage funding is still difficult to secure," said J. Brant Arseneau, founder of Spaced Ventures. "Our mission is to address this need by connecting new public capital to early stage Space companies, igniting innovation, and democratizing private investing." The company is building out its investment operations center in collaboration with the City of Brownsville as part of its commitment to build a NewSpace ecosystem.

"Brownsville is a unique city, actively supporting early-stage Space companies by leveraging its talent, experience and location," stated Mr. Burnett. "Our plan is to hire a team of analysts and operations specialists in the Brownsville area, to further develop and improve our investment processes. We look forward to building a new Space economy together."

"This is just the beginning," according to Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. "This is exciting news for Brownsville and the NewSpace ecosystem we are building in our city. The past two years has brought significant Space related investment and interest in our community. We are thrilled to have Spaced Ventures in Brownsville and are looking forward to many more great announcements in the future. Things will only get better from here."

"With the addition of Spaced Ventures, GBIC continues to be at the forefront of supporting the growth of different NewSpace sectors, including Fintech, which will create new tech-related jobs in Brownsville," said John Cowen, Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) Chair.

