Spacedock interfaces to link Space Robotics Workers' Smart Truss for modular in-space assembly

Ground demo with SRW advances Spacedock's intelligent interface toward scalable, serviceable infrastructure for the in-space economy

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Robotics Workers (SRW) has selected Spacedock's intelligent interface for integration with its robotic Smart Truss system, a modular structural element designed for orbital assembly and maintenance of space infrastructure.

The companies will conduct a ground demonstration in early 2026 to validate autonomous capture and structural connection between Smart Truss units using Spacedock's interface for autonomous berthing, docking, and power, fluid, and data transfer. The test, conducted in a ground-based analog environment, marks a milestone toward SRW's roadmap for robotic construction of Commercial LEO Destination (CL D) platforms, solar power stations, and other persistent orbital structures.

"Our collaboration with SRW shows how Spacedock's intelligent interface accelerates the shift to a modular, serviceable, and sustainable space ecosystem," said Negar Feher, CEO of Spacedock. "By making orbital systems upgradeable and maintainable, we're helping the industry protect billions in assets and extend mission lifetimes."

Based in Spain, SRW develops autonomous robotics technologies for on-orbit assembly and servicing. "Selecting Spacedock reflects more than just an interface choice," said Raffaele Vitulli, Technical Director of SRW. "It reflects confidence in an architecture that can scale with our vision for a permanent and vigorous human presence in orbit."

Headquartered in California, Spacedock is developing the universal interface for space systems — an AI-powered, cyber-secure hardware-and-software layer that enables rapid hosted-payload integration and secure berthing, docking, and transfer of power, data, and fluids. Each Spacedock acts as a data node for AI-driven diagnostics, cybersecurity, and optimization, forming the backbone of interoperable, upgradable space infrastructure.

About Spacedock

Founded by veterans of SpaceX, Maxar, and Stanford, Spacedock is building the intelligent interface for scalable space operations. Learn more at Spacedock.co or follow @Spacedock on LinkedIn and @Spacedock_ on X.

About Space Robotics Workers

SRW develops robotic systems for in-orbit assembly, maintenance, manufacturing, and debris removal — pioneering technologies for a lasting human presence in space. spaceroboticsworkers.com

