SpaceIQ and Instor Select the Veloce Advanced Configurator and Pricer to Address Their Complex CPQ Processes

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloce, a CPQ solution built to deliver large quote scalability and enhanced performance, today announced two new customers. With increasing digital transformation requirements found in numerous industries, Veloce delivers solutions, built on the Salesforce platform and available here on Salesforce AppExchange, to handle complex configuration and pricing needs, unique business process flows, and large BOMs often found in manufacturing and other industries (high tech, healthcare & life science, financial services) with complex offerings.

Instor, a single source for planning procurement and implementation of IT, network and data center infrastructure, was in search of a new CPQ solution that could accommodate their unique business processes.

"Instor had previously engaged other CPQ companies to create a quoting system that is integrated with Salesforce," said Jack Vonich, President of Instor. "We have a very specific method for quoting and Veloce was the only CPQ solution we found that would allow us to continue to quote in a manner that works for our company."

Companies that have incredibly large and complex use cases with 10,000-plus quote line items want to manage its entire Quote to Cash process on Salesforce while still being able to accommodate all of its unique business requirements and process flows. SpaceIQ, a workplace management software and operations platform, was looking for a quoting solution that was integrated with Salesforce and would support the distinctive manner in which it sells its products and services.

"SpaceIQ chose Veloce because they were able to provide a solution for our unique quoting requirements that allowed our users to work entirely in Salesforce," said Emme Thacher, Sales & Rev Ops Director of SpaceIQ

Veloce's configuration and pricing engine, along with a configurable UI/UX design tool, enables companies to attain complex configuration requirements and unique process flows in Salesforce.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Veloce

Veloce's CPQ solutions help hi-ech, manufacturing and complex offering companies that want to maximize their investment in Salesforce, by enabling every sales channel to quote in a manner that suits their business, and do so with enterprise grade-scale and performance. Built for the Salesforce Platform, Veloce Advanced Configurator and Pricer is currently available on the Salesforce AppExchange

Media Contact:

Mitch Kreaden

[email protected]

SOURCE Veloce