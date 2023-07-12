SpaceIt Recognized as a Game-Changer For Real Estate Professionals

"Rebuilding the Way Real Estate Brokers Do Business"

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceIt, a trailblazing technology company, has been prominently featured on Entrepreneur.com for its revolutionary approach to how real estate brokers initiate and manage communication for their business. The feature highlights SpaceIt's innovative lead engagement software solution, which streamlines processes and enhances efficiency, redefining the real estate industry.

"SpaceIt evolved as a way to help solve the gap in contactability and lead tracking that is so prevalent and detrimental in real estate today," said Jordon Keltz, co-founder.

Jordon Keltz and Adam Stupak, co-founders of SpaceIt, are featured in an Entrepreneur.com interview that showcases the inspiration behind SpaceIt, their thoughts on entrepreneurship, business challenges, growth, and success.

Entrepreneur.com, a leading publication in the business world, highlights the company's cutting-edge technology, designed to empower brokers to optimize workflow, elevate client experience, and maximize sales potential. A key highlight of SpaceIt's platform is its robust and intuitive software solution, which lets users effortlessly manage property listings, track inquiries, and collaborate with clients, while easily integrating with existing CRM systems.

By automating routine tasks, brokers can focus on building relationships and closing deals, increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. Consolidating all communication channels within the SpaceIt platform allows brokers to streamline their interactions, resulting in improved response times and enhanced customer engagement, all while capturing granular data on leads, campaign activity, and results.

SpaceIt's recognition on Entrepreneur.com underscores the company's commitment to innovation and user-centric design. SpaceIt's integrative technology aims to empower real estate brokers, enhance operational efficiency, and redefine how properties are bought and sold.

About SpaceIt:

SpaceIt is a leading technology company specializing in real estate brokerage solutions. With its cutting-edge technology, SpaceIt aims to revolutionize the industry by empowering brokers with streamlined processes and integrated communication tools.

To read the full Entrepreneur article, click here. For more information on SpaceIt, visit SpaceIt.com, call 646-687-7717, or email: [email protected].

