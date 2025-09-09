Spacelift Becomes First IaC Orchestration Platform to Achieve FedRAMP Certification, Expands into Public Sector with Carahsoft

FedRAMP-authorized Spacelift platform delivers secure, policy-driven infrastructure automation to federal agencies — now available via Carahsoft's trusted government IT network

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacelift, creator of the infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle, today announced a significant expansion into the public sector through a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. and the achievement of Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification.

Spacelift is the first and only infrastructure-as-code (IaC) orchestration platform to receive FedRAMP authorization, delivering policy-driven automation to government agencies and contractors seeking secure and compliant infrastructure automation. The offering is available immediately through Carahsoft, a trusted government IT solutions provider, via its extensive network of reseller partners and contract vehicles.

Key Benefits for Federal Agencies:

Available via Carahsoft's government contract vehicles

Supports Terraform, OpenTofu, and other major IaC tools

Built-in policy enforcement with OPA

Operates in FedRAMP-authorized SaaS environment

"Public sector organizations need their infrastructure to move fast and stay secure to meet business demands, and that's exactly what Spacelift delivers," said Pawel Hytry, CEO of Spacelift. "By achieving FedRAMP authorization and joining forces with Carahsoft, we're making it easy for government developers and DevSecOps teams to adopt modern, automated infrastructure workflows without compromising on compliance or control."

"As the demand for secure infrastructure automation grows across the public sector, Carahsoft is excited to partner with Spacelift to bring their powerful orchestration platform to government agencies," said Craig P. Abod, President of Carahsoft. "Spacelift's unique ability to integrate with existing IaC tools while providing robust policy enforcement and automation makes it a strong addition to our portfolio of DevSecOps solutions."

Carahsoft Partnership Expands Spacelift's Reach into Government IT Market

A partnership agreement with Carahsoft is a major milestone for any technology company looking to serve the public sector, as it provides immediate access to one of the most influential and far-reaching federal IT distribution channels in the United States. Often called the "Amazon of government IT," Carahsoft acts as a master aggregator, connecting vendors with thousands of federal, state, and local agencies through pre-approved contract vehicles and an extensive network of resellers

Spacelift Achieves FedRAMP Certification for Secure Public Sector Automation

FedRAMP provides a standardized, reusable approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud service offerings. Through FedRAMP certification, Spacelift provides flexible, policy-driven infrastructure automation to government developers and DevSecOps teams, making infrastructure automation accessible to mission-critical government programs.

The Spacelift Platform: Policy-Driven IaC Automation at Scale

Spacelift supports Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi and Ansible, allowing platform teams and developers to standardize provisioning, configuration and governance across cloud environments and IaC frameworks. With embedded Open Policy Agent (OPA) support and native developer workflows, Spacelift ensures secure automation without slowing teams down.

In addition to FedRAMP support, Spacelift announced newly expanded deployment options — including air-gapped network support — along with advanced access controls, setting a new benchmark for security and adaptability in infrastructure automation. Learn more in the blog post, https://spacelift.io/blog/security-and-flexibility .

About Spacelift

Spacelift is an infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle – provisioning, configuration and governance. Spacelift integrates with existing infrastructure tooling (e.g., Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi, Ansible) to provide a single integrated workflow to deliver secure, cost-effective and resilient infrastructure, fast.

By automating deployment and configuration, providing developer self-service, golden paths with guardrails, and an OPA policy engine, Spacelift empowers businesses to accelerate developer velocity while maintaining control and governance over their infrastructure. Sign up for a demo or a free trial at spacelift.io .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

