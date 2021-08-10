SpaceLink and Blue Marble Communications Join Forces to Accelerate Development of Advanced Optical Terminals

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceLink, a company that is building an information superhighway for the space economy, announced that it formed a strategic partnership with Blue Marble Communications to accelerate development of advanced optical terminals. The company is driving innovation for its relay service, which uses both optical and radio frequency links for secure, continuous, high-capacity communications between spacecraft and the ground.

Blue Marble is a leading supplier of high-performance, cost-effective, scalable space-qualified high-speed data, RF and optical communications components. The terms of the deal between the two companies, valued at more than $10M, include technological evolution and purchase of terminals for intersatellite links compatible with the Space Development Agency (SDA) standards. A diversified supply of terminals for optical intersatellite links (OISLs) helps SpaceLink manage risk and provide options for its customers.

"Blue Marble takes an innovative, forward-leaning approach to developing ultra-high-bandwidth communications equipment," said Larry Rubin, Chief Operating Officer at SpaceLink. "Our work together will not only provide SpaceLink with advanced OISLs, but together we plan to develop further capabilities that will broaden the market for the SpaceLink service."

With the proliferation of spacecraft in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the demand for fast, continuous, high-capacity connectivity on orbit continues to grow. SpaceLink will relieve the bandwidth bottleneck for organizations that need to transport data quickly and securely to users anywhere in LEO or on Earth.

"SpaceLink's free-space optical relay satellite constellation will provide a valuable, high-bandwidth data infrastructure enabling secure, real-time access between any OISL-equipped LEO satellite and Earth. In addition to Blue Marble Communications delivering advanced optical terminals for SpaceLink's first satellite constellation deployment, the agreement provides for the cooperative advancement of our existing technologies to increase the capabilities of their evolving constellation," said Neal Nicholson, President and CEO of Blue Marble Communications. "SpaceLink is a forward-looking organization that is driving demand for OISLs and our work together will ensure the SpaceLink constellation is ready with capabilities to meet future demands when they're needed."

About Blue Marble Communications

Blue Marble Communications designs and manufactures space-qualified communications components and subsystems operating over RF, microwave, millimeter wave and free-space optical spectrums. Our products incorporated advanced regenerative processing and high-speed data networking capabilities enabling hundreds of gigabits of data to be routed amongst multiple satellites as well as land, sea and airborne platforms. Blue Marble Communications is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About SpaceLink

SpaceLink will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in Sight™ data relay system provides global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is headquartered in the Washington DC area and has offices in Silicon Valley, California. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange.

