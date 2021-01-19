SpaceLink Satellite Relay Operator Builds Out Team, Highly Experienced Key Executives to Drive Company's Success

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceLink, a company that is redrawing the map of space connectivity, announced it has built out its senior executive team with four highly experienced satellite industry leaders, all with strong track records of success. The company is building a satellite relay system for secure, continuous, high-capacity data relay service between Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and the ground to meet pent up demand for fast and affordable access to the growing flood of data available from space.

Tony Colucci has been named Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer and Larry Rubin joins as Chief Operating Officer. Both were instrumental in establishing the company's vision of a service that will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. Rob Singh, formerly of Maxar Technologies, has joined as Chief Technology Officer, and David Lihani, formerly of Astrolabe Enterprises, was named General Counsel.

"I joined SpaceLink knowing that a superior executive team would be supporting me in my role as CEO," said David Bettinger, Chief Executive Officer at SpaceLink. "Tony, Larry, Rob and David all have stellar lists of accomplishments developing communications satellite networks around the world. They understand the value of our substantial bandwidth in MEO and are driving the design and construction of an advanced communications network that will serve both commercial and government spacecraft in near Earth orbit."

SpaceLink is a subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems of Australia (EOS) and benefits from resources, financing, and advanced technology from its corporate parent, including advanced optical communications. The relay system will optimize access to imagery from Earth observation satellites and will provide continuous communications for human spaceflight. It will provide a secure connection for the defense and intelligence communities and fast data transfer for space agencies.

SpaceLink continues to build its team and is recruiting engineering talent with a focus on satellite network, ground, and antenna systems. It recently launched a website at www.eosSpaceLink.com where more information is available.

About SpaceLink

SpaceLink will help advance humanity to a new age of space commerce, exploration, environmental awareness, and security. The Always in Sight™ data relay system provides global coverage to empower space system operators to maximize use of their assets. SpaceLink Corporation is headquartered in the Washington DC area, with offices in Silicon Valley and secure facilities collocated with sister company EOS Defense Systems USA, Inc. in Huntsville, Alabama. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited, a public company traded on the Australian stock exchange.

