SPACEMAN PRISM 20K Launches at TPE Las Vegas: World First 1.77 inches Smart Screen with Multiple Vaping Modes

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPACEMAN, a pioneering vaping brand, has showcased its latest product, the SPACEMAN PRISM 20K, making its debut at Total Product Expo (TPE), the largest tobacco, cigar, vapor, and alternate trade show, in Las Vegas on January 31st. Powered by industry leader SMOK, the product successfully attracted exhibitors and visitors on the first day, which garnered attention on both the exhibition floor and with online media, making it the most popular booth at this year's exhibition.

SPACEMAN PRISM 20K breaks the conventional design standards of disposable electronic cigarette products, featuring a world-first 1.77-inch smart screen that provides a wide field of view with vibrant and aesthetic visuals. The large screen on the front provides more intuitive information, including displays for e-liquid and battery levels, as well as the current mode in use. The three-mode switch offers consumers a more personalized and customized vaping experience.

Additionally, SPACEMAN PRISM 20K has undergone upgrades in terms of appearance, performance, safety, stability, and puffs:

Three Output Modes: Choose from three modes, (Soft, Normal, Boost). BOOST gives a wilder taste, NORM has a smooth taste, while SOFT gives a milder one. There is a taste for every preference.

Choose from three modes, (Soft, Normal, Boost). gives a wilder taste, has a smooth taste, while gives a milder one. There is a taste for every preference. Enhanced Longevity: With an impressive capacity of 20,000 puffs, the SPACEMAN PRISM 20K eliminates the need for frequent replacements. This extended lifespan ensures a continuous and satisfying vaping experience, allowing users to explore a wide range of flavors and sensations without interruptions.

Equipped with a built-in 1000mAh rechargeable battery, the SPACEMAN PRISM 20K ensures a stable and consistent power supply. This feature allows for prolonged vaping sessions without compromising performance, maintaining a reliable and enjoyable experience for users.

Equipped with a built-in 1000mAh rechargeable battery, the SPACEMAN PRISM ensures a stable and consistent power supply. This feature allows for prolonged vaping sessions without compromising performance, maintaining a reliable and enjoyable experience for users. Aesthetic Enhancement: The main screen has been personalized with themed colors, and controllable breathing lights have been added to the side. Short pressing the adjustment button can adjust the screen theme color, while long pressing the adjustment button can control the side light. During front-screen inhalation, different display animations appear based on the user's selected mode (Soft, Normal, Boost).

With the above features, the SPACEMAN PRISM 20K aims to deliver a high-quality and reliable vaping experience, offering longevity, safety, and stability to users.

In addition, SPACEMAN PRISM 20K also has the following features:

Digital Display Screen

Multiple Flavors

Pre-Filled 18ml Tank

50mg/ml strength

0.7±0.1ohm Meshed Coils( The Purest Flavor Satisfaction and Intense Vapor Production)

MTL(mouth-to-lung) & RDL( restricted-direct-lung) Airflow Control

Light Weight & Portable

Type-C Fast Charging

Anti Leak Technology

"During the first day of the exhibition, the SPACEMAN brand successfully attracted lots of exhibitors and visitors. By distributing samples and trial packages, the brand maximized its on-site exposure, leading to a highly effective promotional impact. In the next two days, we will continue to be present at the booth, in order to let the brand effectively extend its reach beyond the event as much as possible.", said Welfer Ouyang, CEO of the SMOK.

