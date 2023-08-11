SPACEMAN Unveils the SPACEMAN 10k Pro: A Revolutionary Vape Experience Designed by SMOK

News provided by

Spaceman

11 Aug, 2023, 01:47 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPACEMAN, a pioneering force in vaping, proudly introduces the SPACEMAN 10k Pro. This groundbreaking disposable vaping device, designed by industry leaders SMOK, combines power, technology, and aesthetics, redefining the vaping experience. With an impressive 10,000 puffs and an intelligent smart screen, it sets a new standard for disposable vapes.

At the heart of the SPACEMAN 10k Pro lies an exquisite fusion of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, propelling it to the forefront of disposable vaping innovation. This exceptional product boasts the following key attributes:

  • Sustained Pleasure: Say goodbye to frequent replacements. The SPACEMAN 10k Pro boasts an impressive 10,000 puffs, a testament to its enduring nature. Embrace uninterrupted satisfaction as you explore the world of flavors and sensations.
  • Empowering Intelligence: Experience the digital age of vaping. The SPACEMAN 10k Pro features an intelligent smart screen that provides real-time insights. Monitor your battery life, and e-liquid levels with precision, staying in control of your vaping experience.
  • Flavor Mastery: Elevate your senses with the advanced 0.7 Ohm meshed coil. Each inhale offers unparalleled flavor and impressive vapor production, making every puff a delightful journey.
  • Customization at Your Fingertips: Tailor your vaping experience with MTL (mouth-to-lung) and RDL (restricted direct lung) airflow control settings. Adjust the airflow for your perfect vaping sensation.
  • Empowering Performance: The SPACEMAN 10k Pro boasts an 800mAh rechargeable battery, ensuring prolonged vaping sessions without compromise. Over time protection and short-circuit safeguards enhance safety.
  • Inspiring Design: Captivating aesthetics unite transparency and metal, creating an eye-catching yet functional masterpiece that stands out from the crowd.

Step into the vaping evolution with the SPACEMAN 10k Pro. It's all about effortless convenience, peak performance, and embracing the coolest disposable vape tech, artistry, and customization.

For more information, please visit https://www.spacemans.com. Stay connected and informed by following us on Instagram @spaceman.vape.

Media inquiries can be directed to: [email protected]

About SPACEMAN:

Prepare for an out-of-this-world vaping experience! SPACEMAN is designed by SMOK, a vaping expert with over 13 years of industry leadership. Just like astronauts pushing the boundaries of space, we are here to push the limits of vaping innovation. Our carefully crafted products capture the daring spirit of exploring the unknown. Brace yourself for a lifestyle that's all about fearless exploration. Elevate your vaping journey with SPACEMAN, where top-notch quality meets cosmic cool. Join the SPACEMAN squad and dive into a vaping adventure that's not just about products - it's a lifestyle that adds joy, inspiration, and empowerment to your world.

SOURCE Spaceman

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.