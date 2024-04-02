SPACEMOB AND THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS SET TO PARTNER ON EXCLUSIVE FAST CHANNEL LAUNCHING WINTER 2024

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPACEMOB, the global media company focused on distributing streaming content and FAST channels, has partnered with the world famous Harlem Globetrotters to launch Harlem Globetrotters FAST channel. The channel, launching winter 2024, will bring the legendary team's signature blend of basketball artistry, dazzling athleticism, and infectious humor to homes across the globe.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Harlem Globetrotters to deliver their legendary moves, athleticism and side-splitting comedy as a FAST channel," said SPACEMOB CEO Loren Wilson. The Globetrotters' universal appeal, rich history and athletic amazement perfectly aligns with our focus on sports and high-quality, family-friendly content."

"Our relationship with Spacemob allows us to leverage our vast library to tell our story with a dedicated Harlem Globetrotters Fast Channel," said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios "It's an important strategic partnership in that it allows us to continue to grow, and strengthen, our brand's reach across the media/entertainment landscape and deepen our connection with our audience."

The Harlem Globetrotters FAST channel will offer a diverse and dynamic content library featuring classic and current games, behind-the-scenes footage, player profiles, training footage, and original programming that spotlights the inspiring Globetrotters' global community impact as 'Ambassadors of Goodwill.'

A New Generation of Fans:

By leveraging SPACEMOB's extensive distribution network, new generations of viewers can enjoy the Harlem Globetrotters' unique entertainment brand anytime, anywhere. The Harlem Globetrotters FAST channel is scheduled to launch globally winter 2024 on major streaming platforms.

About SPACEMOB

SPACEMOB is a leading FAST channel distributor, providing content owners an efficient and cost-effective way to reach new audiences across the streaming universe and engage viewers with targeted advertising and interactive experiences. For more information, visit space-mob.com. For inquiries, please contact: Danielle Bourassa Head of Distribution and Partnerships danielle@space-mob.com.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters® are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward"which also airs on Telemundo as "Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad." Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Alaska Airlines, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, 'Great Assist' in partnership with Jersey Mike's Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters® is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

SOURCE SPACEMOB