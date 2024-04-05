SPACEMOB Expands Reach Into Sports Programming, Live Events

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPACEMOB, the global media company focused on distributing streaming content and FAST channels, is gearing up for an exhilarating year of sports entertainment. With an eye on the future, SPACEMOB is poised to revolutionize the streaming landscape with its pioneering approach to sports programming.

In the coming year, SPACEMOB will have an array of groundbreaking sports entertainment initiatives, including exclusive partnerships and live events. As the convergence of streaming and sports continues, SPACEMOB is at the forefront of this dynamic shift.

Recent projections indicate a significant rise in the number of US viewers streaming sports events, with estimates surpassing 90 million by 2025. This substantial increase underscores the growing demand for accessible and engaging sports content in the digital age.

Over the past few years, the fusion of major sports and streaming platforms has become increasingly prevalent. Notable examples include:

NFL Thursday Night games on Amazon Prime

WWE Raw migrating to Netflix

MLS games on AppleTV

In addition to the streaming platforms zeroing in on live sports, advertisers are keen on the opportunity as well, with The Trade Desk's 2024 CTV Report declaring 'this is the year of streaming live sports' and citing that forty-nine percent of advertisers plan to increase their budget for programmatic live sports in 2024.

SPACEMOB is embracing the trends and has formed exclusive partnerships with two esteemed sports entertainment brands The Harlem Globetrotters and Monster Jam. Additionally, SPACEMOB has secured exclusive distribution partnerships for FAST Channels featuring professional pickleball on PickleTV, classic wrestling from the Savoldi wrestling archive and Ultimate Classic Wrestling, and Major Arena Soccer League action.

Moreover, SPACEMOB is ramping up its live sports programming, offering viewers an unparalleled experience with events like Tuesday Night Pickleball, a variety of MASL season matches, and live broadcasts from Globetrotters and Monster Jam events throughout the year.

Since 2020, SPACEMOB has witnessed an extraordinary trajectory in streaming. It boasts five active channels, three in development and more than 2,500 titles of TV programming that collectively had viewership reaching nearly 1.5 billion minutes in 2023. The implications of these partnerships are profound, with the potential to reshape the landscape of sports entertainment in streaming and offer fans unprecedented access to their favorite sports and events.

About SPACEMOB

