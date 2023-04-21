SpacePole Inks Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

NORCROSS, Ga., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpacePole, Inc., an Ergonomic Solutions Company - a leading designer and manufacturer of technology mounting solutions has entered a Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro, to include the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Driven in part as a result of the pandemic, retail and hospitality sectors have evolved and there is a lasting focus and demand for mobile and frictionless mPOS solutions for in-aisle, at table, and curbside pick-ups and deliveries. It is a focus area that SpacePole, Inc. shares, and Ingram Micro is a major distributor of the technology needed to deliver these solutions. Ingram Micro DC/POS provide a reseller base that offers both expertise in this growth area and a focused route to market.

Entering into a Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro precipitated the synergy between the organizations to evolve and expand beyond point of payment solutions through The Phoenix Group. SpacePole, Inc. partners with HP to design and manufacture SpacePole Essentials solutions specifically for the HP Engage One, Engage Go, and Engage One Pro point of sale solutions which are distributed globally by Ingram Micro DC/POS for SpacePole in the Americas and Ergonomic Solutions throughout Europe.

Speaking on the agreement with Ingram Micro, Aaron Johnson, General Manager, SpacePole, Inc., said, "We are delighted to be able to expand our business relationship with Ingram Micro. The business focus of both organizations is very clearly aligned. Our tablet and mobility solutions provide enterprise benefits throughout the supply chain, and Ingram Micro has that reach for opportunities beyond the shop floor or front of house. In addition, the close relationship both companies have with HP, also makes this agreement mutually beneficial."

SpacePole, Inc. is an established, leading global supplier of innovative and ergonomically designed technology mounting solutions. For over 25 years, we have provided our customers with solutions that simplify the implementation and use of technology in our core applications areas – POS, Payments, Self-Service, and Digital Signage. Our POS mounts, payment stands, and enclosure solutions are developed in partnership with global retailers and technology suppliers and are coupled with the most advanced ergonomics.

Creators of SpacePole, the Ergonomic Solutions Group has shipped over 12.5 million mounting and mobility solutions. In the retail sector, we supply over 60% of the global top 50 retailers making our technology mounting solutions the preferred choice.

For more information on SpacePole, Inc., our solutions, and capabilities visit www.spacepole.com.

