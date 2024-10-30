Spaceport and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Partner to Bridge the Gap Between Centuries, Bringing Art History to New Generations on Roblox, Fortnite and the Metaverse

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaceport, the leading innovator in unlocking the power of intellectual Property (IP) and user-generated content (UGC), today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the internationally renowned Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA). By licensing important cultural works of art, the MFA bridges the gap between historical art and modern gaming. A whole new generation of people will get access to iconic masterpieces in the immersive digital worlds of Roblox and Fortnite, where over 1 billion users now spend their social time.

Through this innovative partnership, Spaceport will leverage its expertise in digital licensing to allow game developers and user generated content (UGC) creators to access key pieces of art from the MFA's vast collection – nearly 500,000 works spanning centuries and cultures. These works will be used as part of captivating in-game experiences, virtual treasures and even real world collectibles and clothing. Younger generations of digital explorers will be able to interact with iconic works like Katsushika Hokusai's "Under the Wave off Kanagawa," also known as the "Great Wave," in exciting new ways, fostering a deeper appreciation for art history all within their favorite games. To celebrate Hokusai's upcoming birthday on October 31, limited edition UGC shirts will be released on Roblox of the "Great Wave" as well as several other pieces of art.

"Partnering with the MFA is incredibly special, as there are just so many amazing works of art that I recognize and love, having grown up visiting in my school years. We're honored to help unlock the transformative potential of art within the digital realms," said Le Zhang, CEO of Spaceport. "By giving players the ability to see these iconic pieces while they might be playing a game or even as apparel for their characters and avatars, we aim to inspire a new generation of art enthusiasts and foster a lifelong appreciation for artistic expression."

Debra LaKind, Senior Director, Intellectual Property and Business Development at the MFA, adds: "This partnership presents a unique opportunity to share our collection with a wider audience in a way that's both fun and interactive. We believe that art has the power to connect people across time and cultures, and this collaboration allows us to reach a whole new generation of art lovers in their own digital worlds."

This initiative marks a significant step forward in democratizing access to art and fostering cultural understanding through innovative technology. By merging the timeless beauty of art history with the immersive power of the metaverse, Spaceport and the MFA are creating a bridge between generations and fostering a world where art appreciation transcends physical boundaries.

About Spaceport

Spaceport is building the Internet of IP (Intellectual Property) by seamlessly connecting brands and agencies with the world's largest network of creators and developers. The company's mission is to democratize access to the world's best IPs, empowering owners to unlock new revenue streams and enhance fan engagement. As the leading solution for millions of creators on top platforms like Roblox, Fortnite and Threadless, Spaceport is shaping a future where all IP, both online and offline, is efficiently managed and monetized through their innovative Web3-based infrastructure. Founded in 2022 and headquartered next to MIT in Cambridge, MA with offices in Los Angeles and Berkeley, CA, Spaceport is pioneering the future of IP. Learn more at https://www.spaceport.xyz/

About the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The MFA brings many worlds together through art. Showcasing masterpieces from ancient to contemporary, our renowned collection of nearly 500,000 works tells a multifaceted story of the human experience—a story that holds unique meaning for everyone. From Boston locals to international travelers, visitors from all over come to experience the MFA—where they reveal connections, explore differences and create a community where all belong.

Open six days a week, the MFA's hours are Saturday through Monday, 10 am–5 pm; Wednesday, 10 am–5 pm; and Thursday–Friday, 10 am–10 pm. Plan your visit at mfa.org .

