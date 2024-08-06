Toei Animation's latest feature and its characters will be made available to developers and UGC creators exclusively through Spaceport Technologies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaceport, a leader in intellectual property (IP) licensing, is excited to announce its partnership with Toei Animation, the global studio behind One Piece and Dragon Ball, for its latest feature film, HYPERGALACTIC. This collaboration is set to redefine branded content and fan engagement by introducing Toei Animation's HYPERGALACTIC into the most popular content platforms for gamers of all ages, including Roblox and Fortnite.

Spaceport Announces Intellectual Property Licensing Partnership with Toei Animation to License Content into Roblox and Fortnite for its latest feature film, HYPERGALACTIC.

The engagement sets a new standard for IP integration, focusing on the immense potential of user generated content (UGC) platforms to connect brands and IP owners with highly engaged fanbases. Spaceport's technology allows IP owners like Toei to leverage this power by licensing HYPERGALACTIC to multiple game developers and content creators simultaneously and at scale. This builds a much larger pool of content for users to choose from and provides the brand more opportunities to resonate with new and existing fans. This transformation from retail economy thinking to a UGC economy strategy opens the door for exponential growth in revenue and engagement for IP owners on these platforms.

Le Zhang, Founder and CEO of Spaceport, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership:

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Toei Animation on HYPERGALACTIC to merge anime with cutting-edge virtual worlds. This partnership is more than just bringing new content to Roblox and Fortnite; it's about empowering communities to organically create a limitless amount of deep and personal interactive experiences that resonate with fans and unlock new revenue streams for IP owners. For new IP like HYPERGALACTIC, this is a chance to build the kind of fanbase and cultural impact that Toei achieved with Dragon Ball, One Piece and Digimon."

Roblox and Fortnite are not just games; they are expansive ecosystems where over 80 million users interact, create, and share experiences every day. By enabling broader licensing across these platforms, Spaceport and Toei Animation are taking a market leading approach, recognizing the specific power of combining anime IP with the popular builders, creators, and influencers in UGC fan communities to generate dynamic and engaging content. Anime IP, of which Toei Animation is a global leader, has a long history of dedicated fan engagement and communities who contribute directly and indirectly to the IP. For the first time, driven by Spaceport's technology, Toei is giving fans and builders the keys to building an infinite world of licensed, revenue-driving content that directly benefits the fans and Toei's business.

Yoshi Ikezawa, Head of International Co-Production at Toei Animation, stated:

"This partnership with Spaceport is a significant milestone for Toei Animation. By leveraging Spaceport's technology, we aim to bring HYPERGALACTIC to life in ways that will engage and inspire our fans. We are pleased to share our latest feature and work directly with users to develop our new IP to the next level. This collaboration shows the vast potential of UGC platforms to revolutionize entertainment and fan engagement."

About Spaceport

Spaceport is building the Internet of IP (Intellectual Property) by seamlessly connecting brands and agencies with the world's largest network of creators and developers. The company's mission is to democratize access to the world's best IPs, empowering owners to unlock new revenue streams and enhance fan engagement. As the leading solution for creators on top platforms like Roblox, Fortnite and Threadless, Spaceport is shaping a future where all IP, both online and offline, is efficiently managed and monetized through their innovative web3-based infrastructure. Founded in 2022 with offices in Boston and Los Angeles, Spaceport is pioneering the future of IP. Learn more at https://www.spaceport.xyz/

About Toei Animation Inc.

Toei Animation Co., Ltd. ranks amongst the world's most prolific animation production studios. The company's operations include animation development and production, and worldwide marketing and program licensing. The company is expanding its business worldwide under its corporation principle of "becoming a leader in initiating creations which deliver 'dreams' and 'hope' to children and people all over the world". Since its founding in 1956, Toei Animation Co., Ltd. has produced more than 13,316 episodes of TV series (more than 230 titles) and more than 258 long feature films (as of March 2022), such as "Mazinger Z", "Dragon Ball" series, "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon" series, "One Piece", and more. Many works transcend generations and are enjoyed by parents and children alike.

SOURCE Spaceport