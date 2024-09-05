Spaceport Partner Toei Animation Selects Twin Atlas to Develop Core Roblox Game for Upcoming Film Hypergalactic

Hypergalactic: Monkey Quest set to become the central player hub for Hypergalactic IP on Roblox

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaceport Technologies, a leader in intellectual property (IP) licensing, is excited to announce that Toei Animation has chosen Twin Atlas, 2023 Roblox Studio of the Year, to build the core Roblox experience for their highly anticipated film, Hypergalactic. The core experience created by Twin Atlas will serve as the central player hub for the IP on Roblox, connecting users to a broader universe of Hypergalactic games created by other developers and licensed through the Spaceport platform, creating ongoing, high quality engagement with the film's universe, characters, and storyline.

Hypergalactic: Monkey Quest

The strategic partnership underscores Spaceport's commitment to collaborating with the largest global IP portfolios to create licensing opportunities for top-tier developers and UGC creators. By selecting Twin Atlas for core development in conjunction with Spaceport's licensing technology, Toei Animation demonstrates its dedication to delivering high-quality, engaging content from the studio on Roblox while also creating opportunities for fan-developers to contribute to their favorite IP and be enriched by their creations. Twin Atlas has accumulated an impressive 3.6B+ game plays and 8.2M+ community members and currently offers more than 17 titles.

The Hypergalactic: Monkey Quest game, set to launch in November 2024, will act as a hub for all related games, tying together various experiences and keeping players immersed in the Hypergalactic universe. This interconnected approach is designed to enhance user engagement and provide a seamless experience across multiple games.

Le Zhang, Founder and CEO of Spaceport, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are thrilled to work with Toei Animation and Twin Atlas to bring Hypergalactic to life on Roblox. This project exemplifies our mission to empower developers and brands by providing innovative licensing solutions that drive revenue and engagement."

Spaceport's technology enables Toei Animation to collaborate with multiple developers, a significant departure from traditional single-developer licensing models. This multi-party approach leverages the full potential of the UGC economy, encouraging creativity and innovation while maximizing revenue opportunities for brands.

With UGC platforms like Roblox experiencing unprecedented growth, brands are still exploring how to simultaneously optimize for fan and brand aligned engagement with native Gen Z and Alpha players on the platforms. Spaceport addresses this challenge by facilitating broad licensing agreements that connect brands with a wide range of creators and developers to build fan-first content.

Toei Animation, known for its globally beloved anime titles, is enthusiastic about the partnership. Yoshi Ikezawa, the lead producer at Toei Animation commented:

"We are thrilled to see our cherished new IP come to life in Roblox, where fans can engage with our characters in innovative and interactive ways. At Toei Animation, we deeply value the support of our fans, and this partnership is a great opportunity to collaborate with UGC creators, fans, and the broader community. Their creativity and passion are what make both Roblox and Toei Animation's IPs so special, and we're excited to see the incredible content that will emerge from this collaboration. Spaceport allows us to explore these new dimensions of fan engagement and content creation."

Twin Atlas CEO Samuel Garcia expressed his excitement about collaborating directly with Toei Animation on this project. "Twin Atlas is excited to collaborate with Toei Animation and Spaceport on bringing Hypergalactic to Roblox. As a studio that respects and admires Toei's creative legacy, we are proud to contribute our expertise to help connect players to the Hypergalactic universe. We look forward to seeing the incredible creations that the Roblox community will bring to life as part of this experience."

About Spaceport

Spaceport is building the Internet of IP (Intellectual Property) by seamlessly connecting brands and agencies with the world's largest network of creators and developers. The company's mission is to democratize access to the world's best IPs, empowering owners to unlock new revenue streams and enhance fan engagement. As the leading solution for creators on top platforms like Roblox, Fortnite and Threadless, Spaceport is shaping a future where all IP, both online and offline, is efficiently managed and monetized through their innovative web3-based infrastructure. Founded in 2022 with offices in Boston and Los Angeles, Spaceport is pioneering the future of IP. For more information on Spaceport's preferred developer program or to set up a meeting at the Roblox Developer Conference September 6-7 visit: https://www.spaceport.xyz/devs

About Toei Animation Inc.

Toei Animation Co., Ltd. ranks amongst the world's most prolific animation production studios. The company's operations include animation development and production, and worldwide marketing and program licensing. The company is expanding its business worldwide under its corporation principle of "becoming a leader in initiating creations which deliver 'dreams' and 'hope' to children and people all over the world". Since its founding in 1956, Toei Animation Co., Ltd. has produced more than 13,316 episodes of TV series (more than 230 titles) and more than 258 long feature films (as of March 2022), such as "Mazinger Z", "Dragon Ball" series, "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon" series, "One Piece", and more. Many works transcend generations and are enjoyed by parents and children alike.

About Twin Atlas

Twin Atlas is a leader in Roblox development and the metaverse. With notable award-winning games and activations with top brands, Twin Atlas has accumulated over 3.6 billion total plays, alongside a dedicated team of over 60 full-time developers internationally. Committed to creating breakthrough experiences and original content, Twin Atlas strives to achieve high quality entertainment, as well as creating innovative and engaging metaverse experiences that captivate players of all ages.

