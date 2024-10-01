Spaceport Partners With Own The Doge to Bring the Message of "Do Only Good Everyday (D.O.G.E.)" to Roblox, Fortnite and the Digital Realm with One of the World's Most Iconic Memes, Kabosu: The Doge

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaceport, the leading innovator in unlocking the power of intellectual Property (IP) and user-generated content (UGC), today announced an exciting partnership with Own the Doge, the official custodians of the Kabosu "Doge" IP. Own The Doge is committed to giving back to charity whenever possible, just like their inspiration Atsuko Sato, the Dogemother. This collaboration not only helps spread that message by increasing the visibility of the Doge IP to new audiences on digital platforms like Roblox, Fortnite and more. It also helps increase licensing fees which are a vital source of funding for grants that the community gives to a variety of nonprofits and community projects globally.

The Doge, with its instantly recognizable image and important message of "Do Only Good Everyday", has transcended the realm of memes to become a global cultural phenomenon. This partnership empowers UGC developers, and creators across gaming, the metaverse, and other digital spaces to spread the Doge IP and its message of creating a better society.

"Kabosu, the Doge, is more than just a meme; It's a symbol of positivity and community," said Le Zhang, Founder and CEO of Spaceport. "We're thrilled to partner with Own the Doge to make this iconic IP accessible to creators who share the Doge spirit and want to make a positive impact with their work."

"We're excited to work with Spaceport to bring the Doge to a wider audience and empower a new generation of creators while raising funds for our charitable giving," said Tridog, Chief Dog of Own The Doge. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to spread positivity and make a difference in the world, just like the Dogemother herself, Atsuko Sato."

This announcement builds on Spaceport's continued expansion of its IP portfolio. Recent partnerships include Toei Animation and Com2uS, further demonstrating Spaceport's commitment to providing creators and developers with access to the world's most recognizable and beloved IP.

About Spaceport

Spaceport is building the Internet of IP (Intellectual Property) by seamlessly connecting brands and agencies with the world's largest network of creators and developers. The company's mission is to democratize access to the world's best IPs, empowering owners to unlock new revenue streams and enhance fan engagement. As the leading solution for millions of creators on top platforms like Roblox, Fortnite and Threadless, Spaceport is shaping a future where all IP, both online and offline, is efficiently managed and monetized through their innovative Web3-based infrastructure. Founded in 2022 and headquartered next to MIT in Cambridge, MA with offices in Los Angeles and Berkeley, CA, Spaceport is pioneering the future of IP. Learn more at https://www.spaceport.xyz/

About Own The Doge

Own The Doge is a movement backed by the original Doge meme, endorsed by Atsuko Sato and the dog we all know and love, Kabosu. Our mission is to use the Doge meme and IP to pursue, propel and proliferate the ethos of D.O.G.E. (Doing Only Good Everyday). Join in on the fun at ownthedoge.com.

