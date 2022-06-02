SpaceQuant, the Leading Mortgage Automation and Decision Platform, Renews Its Partnership with JLL

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceQuant, a leading automation technology provider for commercial real estate origination, underwriting and asset management, and JLL, a global leader in commercial real estate, announced the 4th renewal of their strategic technology relationship.

The renewed agreement enables JLL to leverage SpaceQuant's automation technology for processing and analyzing financial performance of real estate assets underlying the $131 billion loan portfolio serviced by JLL.

SpaceQuant and JLL at the Mortgage Servicing Technology Conference by the Mortgage Bankers Association SpaceQuant mortgage decision automation software powers servicing and origination of commercial mortgages nationwide

In addition to expanding the share of the portfolio processed by SpaceQuant, the renewal agreement enables JLL to use SpaceQuant API connectivity to export data directly from SpaceQuant to JLL's servicing system — bypassing the usual tedious step of copy-pasting data from exported excel files.

Fernando Salazar, Director of asset management at JLL, emphasized that the partnership renewal with SpaceQuant confirms JLL's commitment to digital transformation and continuous innovation. By expanding its usage of SpaceQuant's AI-powered automation and decision platform JLL will be able to further grow its loan servicing business and provide exceptional service to its clients.

"SpaceQuant's capability to extract, standardize, and analyze data from property financials, combined with automated reconciliations and analyses, has already transformed our operations. Instead of the 30-40 minutes it took us previously to process a single financial statement, it now takes 1-3 minutes with the SpaceQuant automation. The addition of the export API further automates and speeds up our processes," said Fernando Salazar, Director of asset management at JLL.

"In the increasingly digitalized world, our customers value the granularity of data and analyses that they can provide to their stakeholders with the help of the SpaceQuant technology. Our customers are now able to show and analyze every little detail in property performance, which helps them manage risk and evaluate market opportunities at a completely new level," said Laura Krashakova, CEO of SpaceQuant.

"SpaceQuant looks forward to the continuity of our long-standing partnership with JLL and supporting their growth powered by innovation and automation," added Krashakova.

SpaceQuant is a leading AI-powered decision platform streamlining commercial property origination, underwriting and asset management processes. SpaceQuant analyzes thousands of real estate properties each month, making it one of the largest commercial real estate underwriting and transaction management platforms in the US today.

By eliminating manual routine work and leveraging data insight, SpaceQuant cuts loan closing times and underwriting costs. SpaceQuant clients, including KeyBank, JLL, Pacific Life Insurance, and many others, increase their lending business and portfolio intelligence with SpaceQuant. Learn more at www.SpaceQuant.com.

SpaceQuant and JLL at the Mortgage Servicing Technology Conference by the Mortgage Bankers Association

SpaceQuant mortgage decision automation software powers servicing and origination of commercial mortgages nationwide

Media Contact:

Jen Batalla

877-721-4977

[email protected]

SOURCE SpaceQuant