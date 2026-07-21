SpaceSpeakers Label Marks 15th Anniversary with Two-Night Spectacular Kosmik Live Concert in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 5, SpaceSpeakers Label (SS Label) officially concluded the two-night KOSMIK Live Concert 2026: SpaceSpeakers 15th Anniversary in Las Vegas. The landmark event not only celebrated the label's 15-year legacy of shaping the Vietnamese hip-hop and rap scene but also marked the robust launch of its "From Local To Global" initiative, aimed at elevating contemporary Vietnamese music for the overseas diaspora and international audiences.

Pioneering the "From Local to Global" Vision

SpaceSpeakers artists & guests take a final bow, thanking the audience after two epic KOSMIK Las Vegas nights.

After 15 years of leading the hip-hop and rap currents in Vietnam, SpaceSpeakers selected Las Vegas as the premier destination for its global stage debut. The event gathered the complete roster of SS Label artists, including the highly anticipated return of Kimmese, alongside a stellar lineup of guest performers: Andree Right Hand, Bùi Lan Hương, Kay Trần, Bùi Công Nam, Xuân Nghi, Lil Wuyn, 16 Typh, Cường Seven, and Kiên Ứng. Delivering on the promise of cross-generational collaborations, the concert firmly established SS Label's capacity to execute large-scale, international-standard entertainment productions.

An Upgraded "Immersive - No Stage" Experience

KOSMIK 2026 transcended a traditional concert to become a multi-sensory experience where the past, present, and future of SpaceSpeakers converged. Building on the groundbreaking "Immersive - No Stage" concept that created a seismic shift at the 2022 KOSMIK Live Concert in Vietnam, the Las Vegas edition was comprehensively upgraded.

Under the visionary direction of Stage Director Kiên Ứng and Music Director Touliver, the production shattered physical boundaries. Artists emerged unexpectedly from aisles, staircases, and within the crowd, allowing the audience to interact directly from all angles. This intricate staging transformed attendees into integral parts of the KOSMIK multiverse, fostering a highly unifying and electric atmosphere.

A Multi-Generational Musical Journey

The second night maintained a blistering pace with a dynamic, diverse setlist. The venue was instantly energized by DJ Mie's opening set, followed by the iconic "SS SWAG" mashup featuring Rhymastic and Kimmese. The musical narrative flowed seamlessly through introspective moments with Xuân Nghi and Bùi Lan Hương, to nostalgic hits from Kimmese, who awakened the youth memories of multiple generations with tracks like "Hương Ngọc Lan," "Loving You Sunny," and "It Sa Bet."

The concert showcased the label's diverse musical spectrum. Binz captivated the audience with a range of emotions, from the soulful "Hit Me Up" to high-energy hits like "They Said," "Krazy," "Gene," and "Big City Boy." Andree Right Hand and Cường Seven kept the momentum going with their signature tracks, including the mashup "Beautiful Girl - Quên Lối Về." Meanwhile, Bùi Công Nam, Kay Trần, and Rhymastic delivered standout performances, with Rhymastic leading crowd sing-alongs for "Yêu 5," "Nến Và Hoa," and a special addition, "Lặng." The street hip-hop spirit was amplified by the duo 16 Typh and Lil Wuyn with tracks like "Million Dollar Boy" and "Don't Waste My Time."

The night culminated with SOOBIN's flawless solo performances, backed by a grand dance crew. The energy peaked as SOOBIN, Binz, and Rhymastic united for "Freaky Squad," before the entire artist lineup closed the show with a spectacular group performance of "Nguyên Team Đi Vào Hết."

SS Label: A Benchmark for Musical and Theatrical Excellence

Following the success of SOOBIN's "ALL-ROUNDER" concert series, KOSMIK Live Concert 2026 further solidified SS Label's organizational prowess. The seamless operation was driven by Music Director Touliver, who unified multi-generational hits into a cohesive musical storyline, and Stage Director Kiên Ứng, who meticulously crafted the visual and spatial dynamics.

Beyond the staging, the event highlighted the flawless synergy between SS Label's core artists and their guest performers, ensuring a seamless and captivating experience for the audience.

The Next Chapter: KOSMIK Live Concert in Hanoi 2026

More than a 15th-anniversary celebration, the Las Vegas concert was a profound tribute to the overseas Vietnamese community and a successful showcase of contemporary Vietnamese artistry to a broader international audience. Riding this momentum, SS Label is preparing to bring the KOSMIK Live Concert to Hanoi later this year, promising an even more explosive production for domestic fans.

For more high-resolution event images, download here.

SOURCE SpaceSpeakers Label