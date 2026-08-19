Space-Station Chicken-Wing Roast: Simple Steps Behind Decades of Engineering Efforts

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Science Communication:

What does it take to grill chicken wings aboard a space station? Much like on Earth, it seems to involve just three easy steps: place the wings inside the oven, roast them, and take them out once fully cooked.

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This remarkable milestone first unfolded aboard China's Tiangong Space Station in November 2025. Astronauts from the Shenzhou–20 and Shenzhou–21 crews operated a newly–delivered space–certified hot–air oven. They secured marinated chicken wings on special racks, baked them for 28 minutes, and completed humanity's first–ever real roasting test in orbit.

It may look effortless, yet achieving genuine cooking in space has challenged space agencies for more than 50 years. For decades, astronauts worldwide could only eat pre–packaged, reheated meals. Microgravity allows liquids and food fragments to float freely. Smoke, oil fumes and high temperatures also pose major safety risks inside a sealed space module, making conventional roasting impossible.

The space–certified hot–air oven addresses these tough engineering challenges. It features dedicated oil collection, multi–stage smoke–filtration, and forced hot–air circulation. Even under zero–gravity conditions, it operates safely without contaminating the station's internal atmosphere.

This "space BBQ" is far more than a viral novelty. It marks a meaningful shift: space food is evolving from simply reheating pre–prepared meals toward genuine in–orbit cooking. Improved dining conditions help ease psychological stress for astronauts during long–duration missions. The technology also lays critical groundwork for future deep–space exploration missions.

SOURCE China Science Communication