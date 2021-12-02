Spacesuit Market Size to grow by USD 78.39 Million | Preference for Advanced Materials to Drive Growth | Technavio

Market Driver Analysis

The spacesuit market report identifies the preference for advanced materials as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers are using distinct types of advanced materials in the design and development of next-generation spacesuits, due to the complexity of surviving in space. In addition, the implementation of 3D printing technologies and priority for establishing enhanced connectivity systems are other crucial factors anticipated to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.

The spacesuit market is segmented by type (EVA suits and IVA suits) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Extravehicular activity (EVA) suits are worn by astronauts for activities outside the external environment of the spacecraft, where the astronauts are required to come out of the spacecraft. The growth in the global spacesuit market is driven by the sales of EVA suits, and the sales will continue to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America will generate the highest spacesuit market demand owing to the increased space-based programs in the US, Canada, and Mexico. NASA has been developing advanced spacesuits for future human-crewed space missions by collaborating with private companies like Boeing and ILC Dover to develop Tron spacesuits to enhance the deep space exploration capabilities of astronauts.

David Clark Co. Inc.

Final Frontier Design

ILC Dover LP

NPP Zvezda

Oceaneering International Inc.

PACIFIC SPACEFLIGHT

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Sure Safety ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. The Boeing Co.

Spacesuit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 78.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled David Clark Co. Inc., Final Frontier Design, ILC Dover LP, NPP Zvezda, Oceaneering International Inc., PACIFIC SPACEFLIGHT, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Sure Safety (India) Ltd., and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

