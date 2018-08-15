SpaceX President to Speak at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association (AFA) announced today that Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, will provide a keynote address during AFA's 2018 Air, Space & Cyber Conference held September 17-19, 2018 in National Harbor, Md.

Shotwell joined SpaceX in 2002 as Vice President of Business Development and built the Falcon vehicle family manifest to more than 70 launches, representing more than $10 billion in business.

"Our Air Force needs to work closer with industry than ever to fulfill our space mission," said AFA President Gen Larry O. Spencer, USAF (Ret). "AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference is the perfect venue to facilitate strengthening that great partnership."

As the world's leading launch services provider, Shotwell will discuss partnering with the Air Force in space from the SpaceX perspective.

SpaceX achieved the first re-flight of an orbital class rocket in 2017, and the company now regularly launches flight-proven rockets. In 2018, SpaceX began launching Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful operational rocket by a factor of two.

More than 9,000 attendees registered for the 2017 Air, Space & Cyber Conference, a 24 percent increase from the previous year. This year, the event will feature exhibits from 137 companies and organizations, displaying their latest technological advancements throughout the 100,000 square foot exposition hall.

Over 100 distinguished speakers will participate on more than 35 panels and sessions, including major addresses by Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright.

Learn more and register for the 2018 Air, Space & Cyber Conference at www.afa.org/airspacecyber.

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote a dominant United States Air Force and a strong national defense, and to honor Airmen and our Air Force Heritage.

