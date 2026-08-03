SpaceX Sponsors Free Community Play Day at the Children's Museum of Brownsville

Event will connect local families with space exploration, the museum's Boca Chica to Mars exhibit, and a final day of summer fun before school begins

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Museum of Brownsville will welcome families for "Blast Off Before School Starts: SpaceX Community Play Day" on Saturday, August 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Through the generous support of SpaceX, museum admission will be free for families throughout the day. SpaceX representatives also plan to join the celebration, which will include access to the museum's interactive exhibits, food vendors, family activities, and opportunities to learn more about space exploration and innovation taking place in the Brownsville area.

Boca Chica to Mars exhibit SpaceX Blast Off Before School Event

A central part of the event will be the museum's Boca Chica to Mars exhibit, which introduces children to rockets, space travel, scientific discovery, and the connection between developments at Boca Chica and the future of human space exploration.

The Community Play Day is designed to give children and their families an opportunity to explore the museum together while celebrating one final day of summer before the beginning of the new school year.

"We are incredibly grateful to SpaceX for investing in the children and families of our community," said Felipe Peña III, Executive Director of the Children's Museum of Brownsville. "This event gives families the opportunity to enjoy the museum at no cost."

SpaceX's support will help expand access to the museum and create an opportunity for families to connect local innovation with the possibilities of space exploration.

Activities and experiences planned for the day include:

Free museum admission made possible by SpaceX

Access to the museum's interactive exhibits

Exploration of the Boca Chica to Mars exhibit

Food vendors available on-site

Family-friendly activities and entertainment

Opportunities for children to explore science, technology, engineering, creativity, and space

Admission is reserved for families, and adults must be accompanied by a child. Museum capacity is limited, and admission will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability. Food and vendor purchases are not included with free museum admission.

The Children's Museum of Brownsville extends its sincere appreciation to SpaceX for supporting the museum's mission of learning through play and for giving families an opportunity to explore, learn, and spend time together before returning to school.

EVENT DETAILS

Event Blast Off Before School Starts: SpaceX Community Play Day Date Saturday, August 8 Time 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Location Children's Museum of Brownsville Admission Free, courtesy of SpaceX Website cmbkids.org

About the Children's Museum of Brownsville

The Children's Museum of Brownsville provides children and families with interactive educational experiences centered on learning through play. Through exhibits, programs, camps, special events, and community partnerships, the museum encourages creativity, curiosity, exploration, and lifelong learning.

Media Contact

Felipe Peña III

Executive Director

Children's Museum of Brownsville

cmbkids.org

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Museum of Brownsville