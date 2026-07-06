Children's Museum of Brownsville and Whataburger Present "Whataburger Bash! Foam Party Extravaganza" on July 11

A special $6 foam party entrance will be available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for guests who would like to participate in the foam party portion of the event. Families participating in the foam party are encouraged to bring a change of clothes.

Guests can also enjoy music from DJ Raul, face painting, Whataburger-themed giveaways, photo opportunities, and an appearance from the Whataburger mascot. Kids Whatameals will be available for children ages 12 and under while supplies last.

"The Kids Whatameal was created to turn mealtime into playtime, with interactive packaging, surprise toys, and fun details designed especially for kids," said Thays Fernandez, Marketing Manager at Whataburger. "Partnering with the Children's Museum of Brownsville gives us a meaningful way to bring that same playful spirit to life through hands-on activities, Kids Whatameals, and a fun summer experience for local families." Whataburger announced its refreshed Kids Whatameal earlier this year, highlighting new interactive packaging, collectible toys, and kid-focused surprises.

"We are excited to partner with Whataburger to bring families a fun, creative, and memorable summer experience at the Children's Museum of Brownsville," said Felipe Peña III, Executive Director of the Children's Museum of Brownsville. "Events like this give children the opportunity to play, explore, and make lasting memories with their families in a welcoming environment."

The event is part of the Children's Museum of Brownsville's ongoing mission to introduce children to the world of learning through hands-on creative and interactive exhibits, workshops, and special events in a safe, welcoming, and interactive environment.

Event Details

Event: Whataburger Bash! Foam Party Extravaganza

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Foam Party: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum of Brownsville

Admission: $14 per person

Foam Party Entrance: $6 per person

Website: cmbkids.org

About the Children's Museum of Brownsville

The Children's Museum of Brownsville is dedicated to introducing children to the world of learning through hands-on creative and interactive exhibits, workshops, and special events in a safe, welcoming, and interactive environment. Serving thousands of children and families each year, CMB provides informal education experiences that encourage creativity, curiosity, and discovery.

Media Contact:

Zachary Chelf

Children's Museum of Brownsville

cmbkids.org

SOURCE Children's Museum of Brownsville