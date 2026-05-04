Spacruzzi Floating Spa Vessels Introduce a New Revenue Stream for Destination Resorts

New water-based experiential amenity helps drive ADR, guest engagement, and high-margin ancillary revenue

RENO, Nev., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As destination resorts increasingly compete on experience to justify premium room rates, a new category of water-based amenity is emerging with measurable financial impact.

Spacruzzi floating spa vessels are being adopted by resort operators as experiential assets designed to increase guest engagement, support higher average daily rates (ADR), and generate incremental hourly activity revenue—while integrating into existing resort infrastructure with minimal operational complexity.

New water-based experiential amenity helps drive ADR, guest engagement, and high-margin ancillary revenue. Post this Spacruzzi vessel in action at Evermore Orlando Resort. Photo Credit: Evermore Orlando Resort

The concept combines a warm-water spa vessel with low-speed electric cruising, creating a social, wellness-oriented experience on calm water environments such as lagoons, lakes, and protected waterfronts. Guests are able to relax, connect, and spend extended time on the water—an experience that resorts are using to enhance perceived value and differentiate their properties.

A Business-to-Business Opportunity for Resort Operators

For ownership groups, asset managers, and operators, Spacruzzis are positioned not as a novelty, but as a revenue-generating investment.

"Even a modest increase in ADR can have a significant impact on profitability," said Steven Holt, a hospitality industry advisor. "Room revenue carries the highest margin in the business—often 80 to 90 percent flows directly to the bottom line. Experiences that justify higher rates can materially improve financial performance."

In addition to ADR impact, Spacruzzis introduce a direct revenue stream through hourly guest experiences, creating a dual-return model:

Increased room revenue driven by enhanced guest experience

Additional on-property activity revenue

Designed for Seamless Integration

Spacruzzis are engineered to operate alongside existing recreational offerings such as paddleboards and kayaks, allowing resorts to deploy them without major infrastructure investment.

Most properties integrate the vessels into their current infrastructure and activities departments, with operations, staffing, and maintenance absorbed into existing workflows. This enables scalable implementation without adding meaningful operational burden.

Experience-Driven Demand and Market Interest

Resorts across the United States are exploring floating spa vessels as part of a broader shift toward experience-led hospitality, where guest engagement, social visibility, and wellness offerings play a central role in property differentiation.

"These types of experiences resonate because they are naturally social and highly shareable," Holt added. "They create moments that guests remember—and that drives both demand and pricing power."

Floating spa vessels align with key hospitality trends including:

Wellness and relaxation experiences

Private, small-group social environments

Premium, memory-driven travel

A New Category of Experiential Infrastructure

"We designed Spacruzzi around a simple idea—create an environment where people slow down and connect," said Alex Kanwetz, founder of Spacruzzi. "For resort operators, that translates into an experience guests value, share, and are willing to pay for."

As resorts seek investments that deliver both guest satisfaction and financial return, floating spa vessels are emerging as a scalable solution that combines:

High-margin revenue potential

Strong guest appeal

Visual and social marketing value

Operational efficiency

About Spacruzzi

Spacruzzi is a Nevada-based manufacturer of luxury floating spa vessels designed for resort, hospitality, and recreational environments. Founded to create a new category of water-based experience, the company designs and manufactures warm-water, socially oriented spa boats that extend time on the water and enhance guest engagement.

Spacruzzi vessels are built for calm-water environments including lagoons, lakes, and protected waterfronts, and are used by destination resorts and hospitality operators to create premium, experience-driven offerings.

Video, B-roll, and high-resolution photography available upon request.

For more information, visit www.spacruzzi.com



SOURCE Spacruzzi