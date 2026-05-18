Luxury Lakefront Rental in Georgia Demonstrates How Spacruzzi Drives Occupancy, ADR, Guest Engagement, and Premium Booking Demand

Owned and operated by Veronica of Lake Forest Shores: A Four-Season Lake Oconee Destination, the luxury lakefront property introduced Spacruzzi as a featured guest amenity to be used year-round as a one-of-a-kind experience. Since deployment, the property has experienced a notable increase in booking activity, heightened guest interaction, and strong social engagement driven by the uniqueness of the experience.

"We've been significantly busier than competing properties on the lake, and Spacruzzi has absolutely been part of the reason," said Veronica. "Guests rave about it. It's become one of the most memorable parts of the stay and something people actively talk about in reviews and inquiries."

Unlike traditional hot tubs or standard marine rentals, Spacruzzi combines the tranquility of a luxury wellness experience with the novelty of a floating social environment.

Proven Hospitality Value Beyond Traditional Amenities

Spacruzzi's integration into the property has reinforced several emerging hospitality trends:

Increased guest booking conversion driven by experiential amenities

Enhanced social media and review engagement

Strong differentiation in crowded short-term rental markets

Expanded shoulder-season demand

Increased perceived property value and premium positioning

Initially considered as an optional paid add-on, Veronica's team ultimately elected to include Spacruzzi as a complimentary amenity after observing its ability to directly influence booking demand.

"The Spacruzzi became less about charging a rental fee and more about driving occupancy," Veronica explained. "It pulls guests in. People see it and immediately want to experience it."

Guests have utilized the Spacruzzi in multiple ways — from relaxing dockside evenings with wine and charcuterie to private nighttime cruises under the stars. According to the property's management, the experience has become especially popular among couples and small groups seeking a more intimate and memorable escape.

Hospitality Operators Increasingly Adopting Experiential Wellness Amenities

The success mirrors broader trends Spacruzzi is seeing across resort, hospitality, and luxury rental sectors nationwide. Operators are increasingly recognizing floating wellness experiences as high-visibility amenities capable of generating organic social content, increasing review quality, and supporting premium ADR strategies.

"We're seeing a shift where guests are no longer just booking accommodations — they're booking experiences," said Alex Kanwetz, founder of Spacruzzi. "Properties that offer unique wellness and social experiences stand out immediately in online listings and social media. That attention directly converts into bookings."

A New Model for Destination Marketing

Spacruzzi and Veronica's property are now exploring collaborative marketing initiatives that position luxury vacation rentals as experiential showcase destinations for future Spacruzzi owners — a model increasingly being adopted across the leisure and hospitality industry.

As experiential travel continues to reshape guest expectations, operators are seeking distinctive amenities that create emotional connection, memorable moments, and shareable content. Spacruzzi appears positioned squarely at the intersection of all three.

SOURCE Spacruzzi