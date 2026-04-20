Spacruzzi Now Available in Central Florida Exclusively at Evermore Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacruzzi, the innovative floating spa experience redefining time on the water, is now available in Central Florida exclusively at Evermore Orlando Resort.

Recently featured on FOX 35 Orlando's Good Day Orlando, Spacruzzi has quickly captured attention as a unique way to relax, socialize, and explore the water—all from the comfort of a heated floating spa.

Photo Credit: Evermore Orlando Resort

The Spacruzzi combines the feel of a hot tub with the freedom of being on the water, offering guests a one-of-a-kind experience on Evermore Bay. Heated to over 100 degrees, each vessel allows groups to soak, cruise, and enjoy the expansive bay in a completely new way.

"We designed Spacruzzi around a simple idea—the best moments on the water happen when people slow down, relax, and connect," said Alex Kanwetz, founder of Spacruzzi. "Partnering with Evermore Orlando Resort provides the perfect setting to bring that experience to life in Central Florida."

Designed for Connection on the Water

Spacruzzi vessels are built for calm-water environments and easy operation. Guests aged 21+ can captain the vessel, while others relax in the spa as it cruises at a leisurely pace across the lagoon.

Whether it's a daytime outing in the sun, a social gathering with friends, or a quiet sunset soak, the experience is designed to create moments that feel both elevated and effortless.

By partnering with leading resort destinations like Evermore, Spacruzzi continues to expand access to unique, guest-focused water experiences that blend relaxation, recreation, and connection.

A Unique Experience in Central Florida

Each Spacruzzi accommodates up to six guests and can be reserved for private sessions, making it ideal for couples, families, or small groups looking for a memorable shared experience.

Through this exclusive partnership, Evermore Orlando Resort is currently the only destination in Central Florida offering the Spacruzzi experience. The amenity is part of Evermore's ongoing lineup of premium offerings and is exclusively available to overnight guests of the Evermore Residences and Conrado Orlando at Evermore.

About Spacruzzi

Spacruzzi is a manufacturer of luxury floating spa boats designed to extend time on the water by combining relaxation, social gathering, and slow-paced exploration. Built for calm-water environments such as resort lagoons, lakes, and protected waterfronts, Spacruzzi vessels create a warm, social space where guests can unwind and connect.

The company partners with resorts, waterfront hospitality venues, and recreational operators to deliver distinctive on-water experiences that enhance guest engagement and elevate the overall stay.

More information is available at www.spacruzzi.com

SOURCE Spacruzzi