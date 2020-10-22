SPACs drive the majority of US IPO growth in 2020 according to SPAC Analytics

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAC Analytics, a long established leading provider of data and research for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) is pleased to release a new homepage with an expanded set of data that unveils many interesting findings.

2020 is the breakout year for SPACs with several high performing transactions and an influx of investor capital coming into the space. "The explosion in investor Interest in SPACs has prompted us to update and add to our homepage several new useful tables." says Neil Danics, founder of SPAC Analytics.

SPAC IPOs account for nearly 50% of US IPO Activity

A new table on the homepage shows SPAC IPOs compared to total US IPO activity. In 2020, SPACs account for virtually all of the growth in the US IPO market vs. 2019 levels. In 2007, the last peak of SPAC IPO volumes, SPACs accounted for 14% of the IPO market vs. nearly 50% of the market in 2020. This demonstrates that SPACs have gained much larger investor acceptance since its early days.

In addition, it is interesting to note that the current pipeline of new SPAC IPOs is greater than the total SPAC IPO volume in 2019 which was a record year prior to 2020.

"The strong momentum continues for SPAC IPO activity and at the current pace there would be 450+ SPAC IPOs and $150+ billion in capital raised on an annual basis. Clearly that is not a sustainable pace of activity when looking at normal US IPO volumes." Says Danics.

Recent SPAC IPO returns are stable

A new table displays recent SPAC IPO returns which are stable with a small % change from their IPO price level.

"The appeal of SPACs to the investor is that downside is limited in all market conditions as investors wait for a SPAC transaction to be announced." Says Danics.

Top Performing SPACs show impressive returns

The new Top Performing SPACs table shows the wait can be rewarding, with several SPAC generating returns in excess of 200%.

"The returns of the top performing SPACs are impressive and it shows that it is worth the wait for a good SPAC transaction." Says Danics.

Volumes of data to process

With the high rate of SPAC IPO issuances and SPAC merger transactions the volume of SPAC data to process and track is expanding rapidly.

"The challenge is to comb through the enormous amount of data and provide easy to digest, value added information. This is what SPAC Analytics strives to do well and why our customers love our service." Says Danics.

SPAC Analytics was founded in 2007 and is used by institutional investors and investment banks focused on the SPAC market.

