Spada Law Firm Awards Scholarships to Local High School Graduates

CHELSEA, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spada Law Group LLC has awarded seven scholarships to support the education of Greater Boston students for the second year of the firm's scholarship program. Each student will receive $500 to be used for expenses related to attending 2 or 4-year college or accredited trade school.

The Scholarship Program was created to benefit students who have overcome struggles and contributed to their communities as they pursue their education.

"I understand from my own experience how difficult it can be to work through life challenges and stay on track to get an education," said Spada Law Group Managing Attorney Len Spada. "We want to support these students in pursuing their passion and to make this next step a little easier."

Spada praised the students for their persistence throughout high school.

"These students are active in their community, helping to make a difference for so many while they keep up with their academics and participate in extracurricular activities," he said. "It's an amazing testimony of their determination to succeed."

This year's winners are:

Hannah Lonergan , Salem High School, attending UMass Amherst to study public health

, Salem High School, attending to study public health Ryan Benenati , Revere High School, attending Salem State University to study business

, Revere High School, attending Salem State University to study business Alison Finnegan , Medford High School, attending UMass Lowell with a major in Health Pathways

, Medford High School, attending with a major in Health Pathways Izabella Barr , Chelsea High School , attending Tufts University to study veterinary science

, , attending to study veterinary science Jenna Dorr , Winthrop High School , attending San Diego State University to study digital marketing

, , attending to study digital marketing Michael Kenny , Saugus High School, attending Harvard University to study biomedical engineering

, Saugus High School, attending Harvard University to study biomedical engineering Claire Kafeero , Lynn High School, attending Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania to major in finance

Spada Law Group (https://www.spadalawgroup.com) is a boutique firm with offices in Chelsea, Salem, and Worcester, providing personal attention and specialized skills to accident victims.

Contact:

Len Spada

617-889-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Spada Law Group

Related Links

https://www.spadalawgroup.com

