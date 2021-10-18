Spaero Triathlon Launches with State-of-the-Art Performance Gear and New Ambassador Team

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Spaero Triathlon will continue to be operated by CEO, Ryan Cady and team of professionals including: Marirose Charbonneau, Head of Global Product, Karl Heigden, Director of Sales and Business Development, Allyson Davis, Chief Marketing Officer, Brennan Cassidy, Chief Operating Officer, and many others. "We have a stellar reputation for technical, high quality performance apparel. We are continuing to build on that 8 year foundation by working with some of the most advanced fabrics that deliver improved thermal regulation and superior aerodynamics." said Cady. "I can't wait to bring these new products to market with a new look and feel. We're committed to taking triathlon training and racing apparel to the next level that will put athletes at every level at an advantage."

The new Spaero Triathlon ambassador team is comprised of elite and age-group squads. These ambassadors receive a wide range of benefits including custom apparel, training resources from human performance experts and professional athletes, exclusive event experiences, rewards, and perks from other prestigious brands.

"Spaero Triathlon is an evolution for us," said Cady. "Current market research tells us that high performance gear for triathletes at all levels is in high demand. We've been elevating product development for a while, and this rebrand is a great opportunity to showcase the technical performance of our product line."

Spaero Triathlon will continue to be manufactured in the company's two wholly owned and operated facilities in San Diego, CA and Mexicali, MEX. The Mexicali assembly facility was created to scale the business while still retaining daily quality control and oversight from our San Diego headquarters.

Spaero Triathlon will offer a full line of custom triathlon gear for teams, clubs, and companies. "Our custom products excel for two reasons: we use the same premium ingredients and designs from our inline collection and our artists and customer service are all in-house," stated Heidgen. "We look forward to supporting these teams for years to come."

About Spaero Triathlon: Spaero Triathlon designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced high-performance triathlon training and racing gear that give athletes a competitive edge. What began as a design-based apparel company is now a performance-technology first brand. The apparel is manufactured in the company's two wholly owned and operated facilities selling direct-to-consumer with a complete custom apparel program. The team at Spaero Triathlon includes seasoned industry professionals that continue to raise the bar for performance gear that captures fashion forward design. The company works with a slate of elite triathletes and high performing age group athletes who participate in full distance and 70.3 IRONMAN, Olympic and Sprint distance events.

