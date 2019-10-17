Spafinder Connects Spa Enthusiasts with a Wellness Wonderland in Greater Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to inspire wellness seekers to try new spa experiences, Spafinder is partnering with Greater Palm Springs and several of the area's top resorts and spas on special offers now through November 30, 2019. Spafinder is a leading marketing, gifting, incentives and rewards brand that connects people to thousands of spas, wellness locations and beauty salons.

As part of Greater Palm Springs' annual "Live Your Wellest" event, Spafinder customers can try new treatments and earn extra deals on spa and wellness services by using a Spafinder gift card.

"Greater Palm Springs is home to many of the world's finest spas and resorts, tempting restaurants and great outdoor adventures. We're so pleased to be able to offer Spafinder customers an escape from everyday stress to treat themselves to new spa and wellness experiences during the Greater Palm Springs' 'Live Your Wellest' event," said Christi Durant, VP, Sales at Spafinder. "Our special promotions provide affordable offers from some of the best resorts and spas from around the country that are unique only to Spafinder customers."

Participating properties and Spafinder customer-only offers include:

For more deals and complete information on each of the offers, visit: www.spafinder.com/best-of/palm-springs.

