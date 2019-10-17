Spafinder Connects Spa Enthusiasts with a Wellness Wonderland in Greater Palm Springs
Spafinder and its spa partners in Greater Palm Springs are making it easy for wellness and beauty enthusiasts to experience new treatments and services with special offers, now through Nov. 30
Oct 17, 2019, 07:58 ET
PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to inspire wellness seekers to try new spa experiences, Spafinder is partnering with Greater Palm Springs and several of the area's top resorts and spas on special offers now through November 30, 2019. Spafinder is a leading marketing, gifting, incentives and rewards brand that connects people to thousands of spas, wellness locations and beauty salons.
As part of Greater Palm Springs' annual "Live Your Wellest" event, Spafinder customers can try new treatments and earn extra deals on spa and wellness services by using a Spafinder gift card.
"Greater Palm Springs is home to many of the world's finest spas and resorts, tempting restaurants and great outdoor adventures. We're so pleased to be able to offer Spafinder customers an escape from everyday stress to treat themselves to new spa and wellness experiences during the Greater Palm Springs' 'Live Your Wellest' event," said Christi Durant, VP, Sales at Spafinder. "Our special promotions provide affordable offers from some of the best resorts and spas from around the country that are unique only to Spafinder customers."
Participating properties and Spafinder customer-only offers include:
- The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa - Relax and restore with a 50-minute Swedish Massage or 50-minute Hydrating Facial for $119. Westin is known for using honey from its own apiary in treatments.
- Hyatt Regency® Indian Wells Resort & Spa – Enjoy special pricing on hydrafacial and floatation therapy services. This includes the 50-minute service for the price of the 25-minute version.
- JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa – Experience the benefits of CBD oil while enjoying 10% off Marriott's CBD Herbal Relief Massage.
- Azure Spa at The Riviera Palm Springs – Azure Spa features a rare and expansive Watsu pool—plus enjoy $100 off of a 110-minute Autumn Balancing Ritual.
- Desert Serenity Float & Spa - Take 10% off the total price when you book a unique floatation therapy session and a 60- or 90-minute massage.
For more deals and complete information on each of the offers, visit: www.spafinder.com/best-of/palm-springs.
