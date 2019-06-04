Spafinder Offering 30 Days of Exclusive Deals on Health, Beauty and Fitness Services in June

MIAMI, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spafinder—a leading marketing, gifting, incentives and rewards brand that connects people to thousands of spas, wellness locations and beauty salons—today announced its second annual 30 Days of Spa event, is underway and running through June 30, 2019. The promotion provides special offers for services provided during the month of June 2019 at spas and salons within Spafinder's U.S. network, see spafinder.com for details. This includes Spa at The Del in San Diego and AquaVie Spa in Downtown San Diego, The Spa at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens and Lapis, the spa at Fontainebleau in Miami.

Wellness and beauty enthusiasts can sign up at 30DaysofSpa.com to select from exclusive offers for a variety of treatments and services priced at $50, $100 and $150. Participants can also register daily throughout June to win spa and beauty prizes, valued from $100 to $150, from top brands such as Anatomie 'designed to fly' apparel line, ZAQ Essential Oil Diffusers and Philosophy. All offers became available beginning Saturday, June 1, 2019.

"30 Days of Spa is great way to start your summer off right with the intention to nurture yourself and others through the power of wellness," said Christi Durant, VP, Sales at Spafinder. "This event allows you to treat yourself and your friends with a suite of special, affordable offers and prize packs from some of the best health, beauty and fitness brands from around the country."

About Spafinder

Spafinder gift cards are among the leading spa gift cards in the market. As one of the world's largest marketing, gifting and incentive brands in the spa and wellness industry, Spafinder is the consumer resource for feeling good and living well all year-round. With thousands of wellness partners worldwide, including wellness travel destinations, spas and salons and fitness, yoga and Pilates studios, people find the resources and inspiration to keep well every day via Spafinder's websites. Spafinder's gift cards are available online and at select retailers, as well as through corporate incentive/rewards programs. Spafinder is a Blackhawk Network brand. Visit spafinder.com.

