SPAG/FINN Launches Landmark eBook on Purpose to Guide Corporate Communications Leaders Worldwide

New global resource features insights from global corporate leaders and FINN experts, highlighting how purpose-driven strategies are shaping business resilience and growth

NEW DELHI and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose is no longer an optional brand narrative—it's the foundation for how companies compete, grow, and deliver lasting value. SPAG, a FINN Partners company, today released Purpose Meets Business Impact: How Business Leaders Are Redefining Success.

Purpose Meets Business Impact is available as a free download via the FINN Partners website. It provides insights, case studies and trends from leaders across Asia, Europe, and the United States. The resource was developed for communication and sustainability professionals, offering insights that help shape corporate purpose-led strategies.

"Purpose is now a navigational arm for C-suites, guiding how they assess markets, engage stakeholders, and integrate long-term societal value into core business objectives," said Shivani Gupta, Managing Partner, Culture and Brand Reputation Health Asia, FINN Partners, who served as the report's curator and editor. "This report will provide leaders a global view of what's working, with Asia's experiences offering powerful examples of how to align purpose with profitability, brand equity, and shareholder value," she added.

Purpose as a Strategic Driver, Not Just a Story

Drawing on contributions from distinguished leaders at major global organizations and senior FINN Partners experts, the eBook explores how purpose is evolving from a storytelling tool to a strategic driver of business strategy, market relevance, investor trust, and policy influence. The resource highlights innovative approaches, from Singapore's Green Plan 2030 and India's climate ambitions to Ireland's renewable energy leadership, demonstrating that Asia's policy momentum, market scale, and innovation are influencing a global shift toward purpose-led growth.

The eBook features perspectives from senior leaders across global corporations, policy voices, and FINN Partners strategists. Drawing on contributions from Asia and beyond, it explores how businesses are aligning purpose with performance to build more responsible and resilient strategies worldwide. Each author shares practical insights and real-world examples of embedding purpose into organizational culture, brand positioning, and stakeholder engagement, offering readers a diverse range of perspectives and actionable ideas.

Trends, Tools, and Global Best Practices

The eBook covers emerging trends such as tying executive compensation to responsible business outcomes, designing inclusive products for new demographics, and leveraging technology for supply chain transparency. It also examines how multinational corporations are piloting sustainability models, forging grassroots partnerships and innovating for inclusive growth—while underscoring the crucial role of communicators in making purpose real and measurable.

"Business leaders everywhere are navigating a world where profit and purpose are interdependent," said Amy Terpeluk, Managing Partner, Global Purpose & Social Impact Practice Lead, FINN Partners. "This eBook is a call to action to think bigger, act faster, and collaborate more deeply."

Purpose Meets Business Impact: How Business Leaders Are Redefining Success is available now for free download at FINN Partners.

