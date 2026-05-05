Spahn & Rose Announces CEO Leadership Transition

DUBUQUE, Iowa, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., a leading supplier of building materials today announced that Dave Davis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/President, will be retiring from Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

Dave Davis Matt Parrish

"On behalf of the Board and the entire organization, I want to express our deep gratitude to Dave for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. over the past 9 years," said Jim Altman, Board Chair. "Under his guidance, the company achieved record growth, expanded market share, and launched key initiatives to support Spahn & Rose's growth and expansion."

Davis shared, "It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. I am proud of what we've accomplished together and conﬁdent in the team's ability to carry forward our mission."

To ensure continued strategic momentum the Board conducted an extensive search for Davis' successor. They are pleased to announce Matthew Parrish, a business leader with over 30 years of experience in the building materials industry will join Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. as CEO/President. Parrish will become the 9th Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. CEO/President over our 122-year history. Davis will have the opportunity to support the transition of his successor and will be assisted by the executive leadership team to ensure business continuity and stakeholder conﬁdence.

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. remains committed to delivering value to its customers, shareholders, and employees, and will continue executing its strategic priorities without disruption.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lori Hoffmann

Vice President of Human Resources

[email protected]

563-583-3606

SOURCE Spahn & Rose