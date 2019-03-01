Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. Acquires Dunn Lumber

DUBUQUE, Iowa, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has reaffirmed its commitment to contractor and homeowner customers with the acquisition of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin-based Dunn Lumber.

"This acquisition is a win-win for everyone," says Spahn & Rose CEO Dave Davis. "Dunn Lumber is a wonderful family business with the same corporate philosophy as Spahn & Rose: It treats customers like family. The culture at Dunn Lumber is very similar to Spahn & Rose, so it is a natural fit. We have no plans to change Dunn Lumber's name, marketing focus or local management."

With the acquisition, two of the region's longest-standing businesses are now one. Dunn Lumber was founded in 1894 by Edward F. Dunn, and the store has been owned by the same family since it opened. The current owners, brothers Mike and Terry Dunn, are planning to retire after the sale.

Now serving professional builders, remodelers and homeowners throughout Walworth County, southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, Dunn Lumber consists of three business segments: lumber & building materials, hardware and rental. The 18,000-square-foot store is also the home of DC Design Services, a full-service cabinet-design studio that caters to homeowners and contractors.

Dunn Lumber has a reputation for excellence and was recently named the 2019 Wisconsin Retail Lumber Association Dealer of the Year. The acquisition will enable Spahn & Rose to build on this success by providing Dunn Lumber with business efficiencies and additional resources.

The acquisition of Dunn Lumber is one of the most significant additions in Spahn & Rose's history, according to Davis. Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose is a leading lumber distributor in the Midwest and has been named one of the top 100 lumber & building materials distributors in the country by ProSales, a newsletter that reports on contractor and construction-industry trends. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., which has been serving the professional contractor since it opened in 1904, is a leading lumber & building materials distributor in the Midwest. With 24 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, Spahn & Rose provides high-quality building materials, such as windows, doors, cabinets, drywall, roofing, decking and lumber, enabling builders, contractors and homeowners to buy easier and build better.

