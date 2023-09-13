Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. to Acquire City Lumber Co.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has entered into an agreement to purchase City Lumber Co., a lumber and building-materials supplier, truss manufacturer and hardware store in Huntsville, Alabama.

"This longtime, family-owned business has a deep commitment to its community, customers and employees," says Dave Davis, Spahn & Rose's CEO. "Those values dovetail beautifully with Spahn & Rose. We're extremely proud to have City Lumber join the Spahn & Rose family.

Spahn & Rose has 25 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Georgia and now Alabama after acquiring City Lumber Co. in Huntsville, Alabama.

City Lumber was founded in 1974 and Dick Strobel steadily grew the business over the decades, emphasizing community involvement and while providing high-quality building materials to northern Alabama. In 2010, Strobel's daughter Gina and son-in-law Jason Terry purchased the company.

"Our family business has been the center of our lives for the past few decades, and we'd like to thank Spahn & Rose for its commitment to City Lumber, our employees, and our community," Terry says. "We're proud of what our family has built and we are excited to see it continue with Spahn & Rose."

The name will remain City Lumber, and local management will not change. City Lumber is a 49-year-old company and is known throughout north-central Alabama for providing high-quality building materials such as decking, doors, siding and windows. City Lumber's Estimating and Design Department provides customers full-dimensional lumber take-offs and materials plans. The company's truss manufacturing capabilities help contractors and builders save time and money.

"City Lumber's manufacturing capabilities brings another dimension of expertise and excellence to Spahn & Rose," Davis says.

Spahn & Rose has 25 locations throughout, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Georgia and now Alabama. The acquisition bolsters Spahn & Rose's presence in the Southeast. In 2022, Spahn & Rose purchased Still Lumber in Conyers, Georgia. In 2021, Metro Building Products in Marietta, Georgia, joined the Spahn & Rose family of stores. Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose is a leading lumber distributor in the Midwest and was named LBM Journal's 2022 Dealer of the Year, an honor that recognized the company's superior customer service, leadership and entrepreneurial innovation.

The acquisition of City Lumber marks the fifth recent major addition for Spahn & Rose, which also includes Dunn Lumber in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, in February 2019; Moeller & Walter Lumber in Reinbeck, Iowa, in February 2020.

About Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., serving the professional contractor since it opened in 1904, is a leading lumber and building-materials distributor in the Midwest. Spahn & Rose operates 25 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Alabama, Georgia and Wisconsin. In 2022, LBM Journal named Spahn & Rose its Dealer of the Year. Spahn & Rose provides high-quality building materials—windows, doors, cabinets, drywall, roofing, decking, lumber and more—enabling builders, contractors and homeowners to buy easier and build better.

Press Contact

Jacque Arensdorf

Director of Marketing

563.582.3606 x1007

[email protected]

SOURCE Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.