Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. to Acquire City Lumber Co.

News provided by

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

13 Sep, 2023, 08:31 ET

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has entered into an agreement to purchase City Lumber Co., a lumber and building-materials supplier, truss manufacturer and hardware store in Huntsville, Alabama.

"This longtime, family-owned business has a deep commitment to its community, customers and employees," says Dave Davis, Spahn & Rose's CEO. "Those values dovetail beautifully with Spahn & Rose. We're extremely proud to have City Lumber join the Spahn & Rose family.

Continue Reading
Spahn & Rose has 25 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Georgia and now Alabama after acquiring City Lumber Co. in Huntsville, Alabama.
Spahn & Rose has 25 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Georgia and now Alabama after acquiring City Lumber Co. in Huntsville, Alabama.

City Lumber was founded in 1974 and Dick Strobel steadily grew the business over the decades, emphasizing community involvement and while providing high-quality building materials to northern Alabama. In 2010, Strobel's daughter Gina and son-in-law Jason Terry purchased the company.

"Our family business has been the center of our lives for the past few decades, and we'd like to thank Spahn & Rose for its commitment to City Lumber, our employees, and our community," Terry says. "We're proud of what our family has built and we are excited to see it continue with Spahn & Rose."

The name will remain City Lumber, and local management will not change. City Lumber is a 49-year-old company and is known throughout north-central Alabama for providing high-quality building materials such as decking, doors, siding and windows. City Lumber's Estimating and Design Department provides customers full-dimensional lumber take-offs and materials plans. The company's truss manufacturing capabilities help contractors and builders save time and money. 

"City Lumber's manufacturing capabilities brings another dimension of expertise and excellence to Spahn & Rose," Davis says. 

Spahn & Rose has 25 locations throughout, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Georgia and now Alabama. The acquisition bolsters Spahn & Rose's presence in the Southeast. In 2022, Spahn & Rose purchased Still Lumber in Conyers, Georgia. In 2021, Metro Building Products in Marietta, Georgia, joined the Spahn & Rose family of stores. Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose is a leading lumber distributor in the Midwest and was named LBM Journal's 2022 Dealer of the Year, an honor that recognized the company's superior customer service, leadership and entrepreneurial innovation.

The acquisition of City Lumber marks the fifth recent major addition for Spahn & Rose, which also includes Dunn Lumber in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, in February 2019; Moeller & Walter Lumber in Reinbeck, Iowa, in February 2020.

About Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. 

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., serving the professional contractor since it opened in 1904, is a leading lumber and building-materials distributor in the Midwest. Spahn & Rose operates 25 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Alabama, Georgia and Wisconsin. In 2022, LBM Journal named Spahn & Rose its Dealer of the Year. Spahn & Rose provides high-quality building materials—windows, doors, cabinets, drywall, roofing, decking, lumber and more—enabling builders, contractors and homeowners to buy easier and build better.

Press Contact 
Jacque Arensdorf
Director of Marketing
563.582.3606 x1007
[email protected]

SOURCE Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.