Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. to Acquire Metro Building Products

DUBUQUE, Iowa, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has entered into an agreement to purchase Metro Building Products, based in Marietta, Georgia.

"Metro Building Products shares the same values and corporate culture as Spahn & Rose," says Dave Davis, Spahn & Rose's CEO. "Like Spahn & Rose, Metro provides outstanding service to both contractor and homeowner customers. This was a unique business opportunity, and we're very proud to have Metro join Spahn & Rose."

Spahn & Rose has no plans to change Metro Building Products' name, marketing focus or local management, Davis says.

The planned acquisition unites two successful longtime lumber and building-material companies. Founded in 1904, Spahn & Rose is a leading lumber distributor in the Midwest and has been named one of the top 100 lumber and building-materials distributors in the country by ProSales, a newsletter that reports on contractor and construction-industry trends.

Joe McKenzie and his wife, Tina, founded Metro Building Products in 1991. The company serves professional builders, remodelers and homeowners in Atlanta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Vinings and several other communities throughout Cobb County in northwest Georgia. Metro specializes in high quality building materials including cedar, douglas fir timbers, decking, cedar shakes, Big Green Egg grills, and iron & aluminum railings.

"For more than three decades, Metro Building Products has always maintained a high level of customer service while providing quality products to contractors and homeowners," McKenzie says. "Metro has been growing and thriving, and with Spahn & Rose we're going to have new and exciting opportunities to serve our customers."

The acquisition of Metro Building Products will mark the third major addition for Spahn & Rose in the past three years. In February 2019, it acquired the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin–based Dunn Lumber, and in February 2020, it acquired Reinbeck, Iowa–based Moeller & Walter Lumber.

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., which has been serving the professional contractor since it opened in 1904, is a leading lumber and building-materials distributor in the Midwest. Spahn & Rose Lumber currently operates 23 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

