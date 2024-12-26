Spaid, Winner of CES Innovation Awards for Redefining the Future of Geospatial with AI, to Unveil AI Solution and OpenAI Platform at CES 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaid, an emerging leader in the Geospatial AI sector, will attend CES early next year, 2025, to unveil the foundational solutions behind its CES 2025 Innovation Award-winning "AI2RE: Image to 3D Geospatial AI Metaverse" and showcase a demo of the "OpenAI-Integrated Geospatial Information Platform," which is scheduled for release in 2025.

AI Technology to Overcome Initial Accessibility Challenges in 3D Cadastral Mapping Using Only Aerial Imagery

AI2RE: Innovative Geospatial AI Solution

The award-winning "AI2RE" leverages a proprietary AI engine to extract 2D (vector) lines exclusively from aerial imagery, including satellite and drone capture. Based on these extracted vectors, this technology supports 3D models such as terrains, buildings, and roads. This technology addresses initial accessibility challenges in 3D cadastral mapping—such as data loss and compatibility issues—using only aerial imagery. Doing so contributes to providing reliable and stable 3D geospatial information to government agencies and enterprises.

The technology is currently being utilized in projects related to the European Union (EU)'s Data Governance and Utilization Strategy, showcasing a remarkable improvement in cadastral mapping efficiency—from 6 months per person to just 5 days per person. Furthermore, business discussions are ongoing with South American and African countries, expanding its global reach.

OpenAI-Integrated Geospatial Data Platform

At CES, Spaid will unveil its first-ever OpenAI-Integrated Geospatial Data Platform. This innovative platform allows users to receive personalized geospatial data card recommendations through the OpenAI agent. By simply dragging and dropping these cards, users can intuitively visualize and analyze data in a 3D map viewer without the need for additional tools or software.

Spaid is progressively advancing the digital twin transformation of the world within its geospatial data platform using a data-driven approach. This roadmap aims to create a metaverse that can be effectively utilized in real-world industries.

Spaid at CES 2025

Spaid's booth will be located at LVCC South Hall 2 (35726), where visitors can experience the cutting-edge "AI2RE: Image to 3D Geospatial AI Metaverse" solutions and the innovative "OpenAI-Integrated Geospatial Data Platform (Geo Data Platform)."

For the award-winning AI2RE, attendees can dive into ongoing projects that demonstrate the full workflow—object detection, 2D line extraction, and 3D model generation—with a single click. In addition, the "OpenAI-Integrated Geospatial Data Platform" will feature an interactive demo designed specifically for CES. Visitors can engage with geospatial data cards for San Francisco by simply dragging and dropping them to visualize the data in 3D, showcasing the platform's intuitive and user-friendly capabilities.

Chongkul Yi, CEO of Spaid, said, "We are incredibly proud to have our 'One of a Kind' innovative AI Engine recognized by the CES Innovation Award." He added, "At CES 2025, we aim to showcase the excellence of our cutting-edge Geospatial AI solutions and the data-driven metaverse platform, accelerating our efforts to expand into the global market."

About Spaid

SPAID pursues being "one of a Kind." It aims to bridge the gap between the physical and digital environments by leveraging all live streaming information and data to maximize usability.

We specialize in providing geospatial AI-based solutions that enable synergetic decision-making by deriving new insights through a fusion network of diverse data sources provided by public agencies and enterprises. Our solutions empower clients across industries by facilitating smart decision-making in smart city and smart factory digital twin operations, defense simulations, real estate location value analysis, building energy management, financial investment and risk management, and telecom network resource management.

SPAID aims to drive transformative progress across various industries through these innovative solutions, contributing to sustainable development and fostering long-term growth.

SOURCE Spaid