Spain Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities to 2028: 75+ KPIs on Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

The "Spain Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BNPL payment industry in Spain has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 53.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 1059.8 million in 2021.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Spain remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.4% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 688.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 4123.3 million by 2028.

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in Spain.

Key report benefits:

In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Market Share by Key Players

Below is a summary of key market segments:

Spain BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Spain Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Spain Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Spain Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Companies Mentioned

Paypal

Klarna

Viabill

ClearPay

Mash

