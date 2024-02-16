Spain Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 15.1% to Reach $5.97 Billion this Year - Forecasts to 2029

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Feb, 2024, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 15.1% on an annual basis to reach US$5.97 billion in 2024.

The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in the country remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.8% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$5.18 billion in 2023 to reach US$9.53 billion by 2029.

The BNPL payment industry in Spain has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

  • Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2020-2029). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.
  • Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.
  • Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.
  • Gain knowledge of consumer attitudes and actions: This report identifies and interprets important Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spend by age, gender, and income level, using data from a proprietary survey.
  • Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in Spain.

Scope

Spain BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Spain Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Spain Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2020-2029

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Spain BNPL by Purpose, 2020-2029

  • Convenience - Short Term Loans
  • Credit - Long Term Loans

Spain BNPL by Business Model, 2020-2029

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

Spain BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2020-2029

  • Open Loop System
  • Closed Loop System

Spain BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Standalone
  • Banks & Payment Service Providers
  • Marketplaces

Spain BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2020-2029

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Spain Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Spain Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Share by Age Group
  • Share by Income
  • Share by Gender
  • Adoption Rationale
  • Average Monthly Expense segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hx9qnr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 42.8% to Reach $7.38 Billion this Year - Forecasts to 2029

Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 42.8% to Reach $7.38 Billion this Year - Forecasts to 2029

The "Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 40.9% to Reach $1.58 Billion in 2024 - Forecasts to 2029

Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 40.9% to Reach $1.58 Billion in 2024 - Forecasts to 2029

The "Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.