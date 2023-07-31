Spain Loyalty Programs Market Report 2023: A $5.25+ Billion Market by 2027 - Market Size, Growth Drivers, and Emerging Trends

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The loyalty market in Spain is on track to experience significant growth, with an expected annual increase of 12.5%, reaching a value of US$3,358.3 million in 2023.

Over the past four years, the loyalty market in Spain has demonstrated strong performance, recording a notable CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2022. The forecast period is expected to continue this positive trend, with an estimated CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2027, projecting substantial growth of the loyalty market from US$2,985.1 million in 2022 to US$5,294.5 million by 2027.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed and data-centric analysis of the loyalty market, covering various industry categories and providing over 50 key performance indicators at the country level.

Utilizing industry best practices and an unbiased approach, the report provides valuable insights into the loyalty market's dynamics, size, forecast, and market share statistics in Spain.

Scope

Spain Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Spain

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Normal CRM

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Software
  • Services

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvimwd

