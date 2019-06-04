Spain's IE Law School and BARBRI team up to expand graduate and practising lawyer global career opportunities through U.S. Bar qualification

The leading bar preparation for international law graduates and lawyers, BARBRI's Extended U.S. Bar Preparation will be available to IE Law School LL.M. students and alumni beginning in April 2020 to prepare for the February 2021 California Bar Exam. IE Law School participants will receive favourable BARBRI course fees.

The BARBRI Extended U.S. Bar Preparation is specially designed for non-U.S. law graduates and lawyers to comprehensively prepare them to sit for a U.S. state bar exam. Starting with a 90-hour overview of U.S. Law, BARBRI offers a combination of online Home Study and classroom workshops, and focuses on those topics international students find difficult and/or are most frequently examined. Each student is supported by a personal study mentor who is a U.S.-qualified attorney and expert advisor on the U.S. bar exams.

"IE Law School has demonstrated its progressive and global philosophy by ensuring its students have opportunities that cross borders and industries," said Rob Dudley, BARBRI International regional director of Europe, Middle East & Africa. "We're very excited to partner with the school to offer further truly career-building advantages for the students."

Carlos de la Pedraja, Vice-Dean and General Manager of IE Law School, expressed his satisfaction after the signing of this agreement with BARBRI by which LL.M. students will receive their qualification from IE Law School after 10 months, and six months later (thanks to BARBRI American Law training) will be able to sit the California Bar exam.

"This is a great opportunity for IE Law School; soon we will incorporate this option in our Masters in Law. In this way, we will offer the qualification in Spain and the United States in 22 months. Our partnership with BARBRI is geared toward offering our qualified students the tools, knowledge and additional credentials to make global practice a reality and we're confident this will equip them to differentiate themselves in the legal industry."

About The BARBRI Group

The BARBRI Group companies meet the legal education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys and other professionals throughout their careers. The companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law- and finance-related businesses. At the core of The BARBRI Group Companies is BARBRI Bar Review, which has helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam. The company also provides online J.D., post-J.D. and international programs for U.S. law schools and specialised ongoing training and certifications in areas such as financial crime prevention and eDiscovery. The BARBRI Group, founded in 1967, is a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

About IE Law School

IE Law School's mission is to train lawyers capable of successfully confronting the challenges of the global economy and who can responsibly lead their organizations and the transformation of the societies in which they practice their profession.

IE Law School has over 35 years of experience in training lawyers with a business perspective. The school has already become an international reference in the areas of global business law and lawyering skills, due to our clinical method of teaching through simulations and problem solving. In our classrooms, students learn how to solve demanding real-life problems. Under the supervision of top professors and professionals, students work with different legal systems, advise clients, participate in complex business decisions and experience the hands-on application of the law.

IE University offers a technology-based learning ecosystem for leaders seeking to make a difference in the world through innovation, a global vision, an entrepreneurial mindset and a unique approach based on the Humanities. IE University has a faculty of more than 500 professors who currently teach to university degrees, master's programs, doctorates and executive training to students from 131 countries. IE University's platform of more than 60,000 alumni is present in 165 countries.

