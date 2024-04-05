Spalding® Debuts Always Building, A New Global Campaign to Inspire the Next Generation of Athletes

The iconic basketball brand launches new global campaign to encourage the mentality of "Always Building"

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spalding, the leading basketball equipment brand in the world, debuted today their latest brand campaign ahead of this year's biggest basketball games in college athletics.

"Always Building" is a brand-new multi-year global campaign that seeks to inspire the next generation of athletes to be their best in sport and life. Through a series of motivating videos and imagery, Spalding highlights how sports help build a community that transcends outside of the courts.

In the campaign, viewers may recognize some familiar faces of some of the best athletes in the world, coupled with everyday individuals to prove that no matter one's skill level, one can always strive for more. The new creative features everything from shooting hoops with friends to building a Spalding basketball hoop like the Spalding Arena Renegade, showing that no matter where you are on the journey, there's always building to be done.

Sports are about building up individuals and giving them the tools to build their strength and resilience, which Spalding has been doing since 1876. The iconic American brand has been delivering quality products and dependable service since its founding but is looking to focus on an uplifting mindset that transcends beyond sports through this new campaign.

"Spalding is excited to launch 'Always Building,' which captures the essence of the brand and something that is deeply rooted in our DNA," said Matt Maresca, Sr. Manager of Brand Communications at Spalding. "It's not just about promoting products, it's about promoting a positive lifestyle that encourages young athletes to dream big, push boundaries, and redefine what's possible in and out of the sports arena. Always building isn't a campaign, it's a mentality."

The campaign will begin rolling out later today on Spalding's social media channels to round out the college basketball season this weekend where Spalding is the official hoop supplier of the NCAA® Tournament.

You can view the campaign at www.spalding.com/always-building.

About Spalding®:

SPALDING is the largest basketball equipment brand in the world. Since its founding in 1876, the iconic American brand has remained one of the most recognized driving basketball culture today. SPALDING is a sporting goods leader with high school, collegiate, and professional partnerships. The SPALDING trademark is owned by Russell Brands, LLC. For more information, visit www.spalding.com .

