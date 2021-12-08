Spam Calls Undergo 19% Holiday Surge While Spoofed Calls Quiet, According To Robokiller

The good news? The caller IDs associated with those calls were less often misleading. Spoofed spam calls decreased by 13%, marking the first month-over-month drop since July. It's possible STIR/SHAKEN is making headway after an unceremonious start.

November 2021 Key Phone Scam Trends

Top Text Scams Nationwide:

Spam Text Category Estimated Spam Texts % of Total Spam Texts Amazon, UPS & Other Delivery 1,556,530,582 18.09% Political 1,045,364,534 12.15% COVID-19 401,714,907 4.67%

It's normal to receive shipping notifications for holiday gifts via text, but watch out for fraudulent messages. These texts may include links to track your order or update delivery preferences—don't click on anything before verifying the sender. View RoboKiller's latest blog post for tips to stay safe from text scams .

Top Phone Scams Nationwide:

*All audio examples are phone scams blocked and audio fingerprinted by RoboKiller

Be on the lookout for car warranty scams this winter. These scams are so common that it's statistically possible every American with a smartphone will receive at least one this year.

About RoboKiller

With more than 12 million downloads and $375 million in losses prevented, RoboKiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. RoboKiller has been named a leader in technical and mobile achievement by the Webby Awards, Media Excellence, Best in Biz, and more. RoboKiller was named the most effective solution to robocalls by the FTC .

RoboKiller's robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints. RoboKiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, NBC Nightly News, and many others.

