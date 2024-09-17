Span Tech Launches Revolutionary New Spiral Conveyor Design, Enhancing Vertical Product Handling Efficiency at a Competitive Price

GLASGOW, Ky., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Span Tech Conveyors, a leader in innovative conveyor solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Spiral Conveyor Design, a more cost-effective breakthrough in vertical product handling that promises to revolutionize industries reliant on efficient, space-saving solutions.

This state-of-the-art design is set to provide unmatched reliability, flexibility, and efficiency for businesses looking to optimize their production lines. This new Spiral design is set to thrust Span Tech as a key player in the Spiral conveyor market.

Span Tech's Spiral 2.0 | Designed for maximizing space, boosting efficiency and affordable spiral conveyor solutions.

The new Spiral Conveyor from Span Tech is designed with both versatility and cost efficiency in mind, making it an ideal solution for industries ranging from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals, packaging, and beyond. With its compact footprint, our new Spiral Conveyor design allows for maximum utilization of vertical space, significantly reducing the need for extensive floor layouts while maintaining high throughput levels.

Key Features and Benefits of the New Spiral Conveyor Design:

Competitive Pricing: Span Tech's new Spiral design was developed for when the robustness of the standard Outrunner Spiral isn't necessary and when simple spiral applications can be utilized. This new design has allowed us to keep the optimal performance of the Spirals that we are known for but at a fraction of the cost.





Space Saving Vertical Design: The Spiral Conveyor's innovative vertical design minimizes the required floor space, making it perfect for facilities where space optimization is crucial.





No Conveyor Chain Tensioner Required: Set it and forget it! No need to make further adjustments or modifications to the chain tension.





Customizable Configurations: Tailored to meet the specific needs of various industries, the Spiral Conveyor can be configured to handle different product sizes, weights, and speeds, offering unparalleled flexibility.



Washdown Capable: Our Spirals are made of stainless steel and equipped with plastic modular chain making them perfect for direct food contact and with sanitation in mind.





Turnkey Spirals + Transfers + Conveyors: Span Tech also manufactures conveyors and transfer technology making the need to outsource from multiple companies unnecessary.





Easy Integration: The modular design of the Spiral Conveyor allows for seamless integration into existing production lines, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to ongoing operations.





The modular design of the Spiral Conveyor allows for seamless integration into existing production lines, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to ongoing operations. Quick Turnaround & Lead Time: From Design to Dock Bay, Span Tech has the fastest turnaround time in the industry.

"We are excited to introduce our new Spiral Conveyor design, which is a testament to Span Tech's commitment to innovation and excellence in conveyor solutions," said Bud Layne, founder and board chairman of Span Tech Conveyors. "This new design not only addresses the space-saving needs of modern production facilities but also offers a competitive pricing option for simple spiral elevation requirements, which are critical for businesses looking to stay competitive."

The launch of the redesigned Spiral Conveyor marks another milestone in Span Tech's mission to provide cutting-edge conveyor solutions that drive productivity and operational efficiency. With its launch, Span Tech continues to set the standard in the industry, offering products that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

See The New Spiral Design First:

Span Tech invites industry professionals and businesses to learn more about the new Spiral conveyor by visiting their Booth# N4721 at Pack Expo International in Chicago, IL (November 3rd - 6th). Pack Expo visitors will be able to see the official public debut for the first time ever and speak directly to our sales team and engineers with any questions or specific projects requirements.

About Span Tech Conveyors:

Span Tech Conveyors is a leading provider of advanced conveyor systems and solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative products that optimize production efficiency across various industries. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Span Tech continues to be a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their production processes.

For more information, please visit www.spantechconveyors.com or contact:

Contact Information:

Seth Bailey

Marketing Manager

Span Tech Conveyors

Phone: (270) 651.9166 ext.276

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.spantechconveyors.com

