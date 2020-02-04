Spanish-4-You and Alaska Affordable Tours Join Forces for an Unforgettable Study/Travel Experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Zayas, the owner and director of Spanish-4-You, has come up with an unusual educational experience where students can learn Spanish via Skype and then fly to Alaska for a tour in Spanish.

Laura is a sought after expert Spanish instructor and her Skype teaching services are always in high demand. She delivers fast results using the Spanish-only immersion approach with a fun and effective curriculum created by her. Students normally become conversational at a basic level after just 16 weekly sessions of 30 minutes.

Northern Lights Picture taken by Alaska Affordable Tours Laura Zayas, Owner of Spanish-4-You and Alaska Affordable Tours

"My teaching is not generic. I laser-focus on each student's needs, strengths and weaknesses to maximize learning. I also customize for any profession so that students can put to use what they learn right away with confidence," says Laura.

Aside from teaching, Laura gives tours in Alaska through her company Alaska Affordable Tours, based in the city of Fairbanks. She has recently decided to merge both services by offering exclusive VIP packages where students can enjoy an all-inclusive trip in Spanish, at the end of their four-month Skype session program. These trips include accommodations at top-rated hotels, all meals at the best restaurants, city tour, National Park Denali tour, dog-sledding, snowmobiling, soaking in Chena Hot Springs and their most popular tour in fall, winter and early Spring - chasing the elusive Northern Lights.

These premium packages combining Spanish learning and an unforgettable trip are not for everybody. Discerning clients who need to learn Spanish fast and value quality over price are the ideal candidates. Being adventurous is a must.

Due to her limited teaching availability and because she has a high-end skill, Laura is very selective of whom she accepts as VIP clients for this program. She only works with highly motivated people who are determined to improve their Spanish skills.

To kick off this unique merge of Spanish-4-You and Alaska Affordable Tours, Laura is now offering an unprecedented deal, a placement test professionally graded by her and 30 minutes free to go over it by Skype.

"Achieving outrageous levels of customer satisfaction is the secret to my success in both businesses. An impeccable 5-star rating in Yelp is solid proof of that," says Laura.

Those interested in VIP Spanish by Skype and Alaska Tour packages can find more information at http://www.spanish-4-you.com/online

A free lesson or placement test can be downloaded. Questionnaires available by request.

About Laura Zayas

She is originally from Puerto Rico and holds a Master's Degree in Education of Foreign Languages from UCLA. She is a certified High School Spanish teacher and taught at Los Angeles Unified School District for eleven years. In 2003, she founded Spanish-4-You and in 2017 she started offering her teaching services via Skype.

In 2015, Laura founded Alaska Affordable Tours https://www.facebook.com/AlaskaAffordableTours

She is a certified tour guide and offers tours in English and Spanish. Her knowledgeable but casual off-the-beaten path tours are very popular. She has an informative Alaska travel bilingual blog at https://wordpress.com/view/alaskaadventuresinspanish.blog

Contact: Laura Zayas

Phone: 907-687-3009

Email: 233081@email4pr.com

SOURCE Spanish-4-You