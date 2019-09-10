Spanish Broadcasting System Appoints Eduardo Maytorena to Local Sales Manager of the Los Angeles Market

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eduardo Maytorena as Local Sales Manager of the Los Angeles market, KLAX-FM – 97.9FM La Raza and KXOL-FM Mega 96.3FM.

Mr. Maytorena will lead the Company's LA-based sales teams across Radio, Digital and Experiential Marketing. In this role, Mr. Maytorena will work closely with clients in the greater Los Angeles area to help them engage our audience and implement effective advertising and sales strategies to meet evolving market trends. Mr. Maytorena will continue to be based in Los Angeles and will report to Rachel Elster, SVP Sales West & Alessandra Alarcon, President of SBS Entertainment/LA.

Most recently, Eduardo served as Senior Account Executive leading advertising sales in Los Angeles for SBS since May 2018. Previously, he served as a Partner for Mezcalifornian Films as Co-Writer, Director and Producer of independent feature films. From 2010 to 2018 he served as Creative Sales Director of Radio Centro 93.9FM, as well as the Creative Sales & Marketing Director of Hoy Newspaper. Mr. Maytorena is an accomplished executive with 15 years of media experience. Exceptional work ethic, combined with relentless desire to win, has fueled consistent gains in revenue, profit and market share throughout his career.

"Eduardo is the consummate ad sales executive and one of the most driven and creative leaders on our Sales team in Los Angeles. He's a professional of the business who comes to the role with passion and deep experience that will elevate how we serve our clients in the area. Los Angeles is a highly competitive market and Eduardo is the kind of Sales leader our team needs to meet the rapidly changing advertising landscape," said Albert Rodriguez, COO of SBS. "His understanding of our diverse audience will ensure we continue to push barriers while delivering strategic results to make a lasting difference with our clients."

"I am beyond excited for this opportunity and look to continue using my experience and relentless drive to grow shares while working alongside the great team and family that we have at SBS LA," stated Eduardo Maytorena.

Eduardo's vision for the radio industry has been honed and cultivated over a decade of hands-on radio broadcasting experience plus a vast knowledge of effective sales and management philosophies across media platforms.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Speech Communication from California State University Los Angeles. Eduardo has been recognized on several occasions by international and local film festivals for his independent films.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com .

