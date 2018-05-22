Spanish Broadcasting System Appoints New Vice President Of National And Network Sales

"David Bailin is a dynamic sales executive who has a proven track record of success and a deep knowledge of our diverse marketplace, said Elisa Torres, EVP, SBS National and Aire Radio Networks. "We are excited to have him join our team and deliver innovative media solutions that are designed to super-serve our clients and Hispanic consumers."

Most recently, Bailin, was Senior Vice President, National Sales for Entravision Communications, where he oversaw network and national spot duties in the New York office. Bailin, a graduate of the University of Michigan, has over 20 years of media sales experience and has held similar roles for various media companies.

"I'm thrilled to join the SBS national and network sales team," said Bailin. "The opportunity to build on the success of a renowned company that has so many iconic media brands across multiple consumer touchpoints is what excites me the most. I'm looking forward to working with the team on creating competitive and engaging platforms for our clients and audience."

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LA Musica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

